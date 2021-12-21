EVERSANA completes acquisition of Intouch Group, adds the premiere digital-first agency network to the market leader in next generation commercialization

CHICAGO and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Intouch Group®, a full-service global agency network serving the pharmaceutical industry. The acquisition immediately propels EVERSANA's position as a $1 billion commercial services leader with more than 40 locations and 5,500 employees worldwide, poised to solve any global pricing, access, reimbursement, promotion, adherence, or product delivery challenge.

"Today marks a milestone day for not only our employees and clients, but for an industry desperately in need of a better way to bring innovations to market, create long-term value, and improve patient lives," said Jim Lang, CEO of EVERSANA. "With the added power of Intouch and millions more invested in data, analytics and digital transformation, we are reinventing commercial approaches for the benefit of our clients and their patients."

Under terms of the agreement announced in October 2021, Intouch's industry-leading creative and media services, enterprise solutions and data analytics will join EVERSANA's fully integrated commercialization services platform. Agencies from both firms will integrate, as EVERSANA ENGAGE joins forces with the Intouch agency network. Faruk Capan, CEO of Intouch Group, now reports to Jim Lang.

"This is so much more than an integration. This is our opportunity to improve every sector of product commercialization," said Capan. "Over the last 20 years we transformed pharmaceutical promotion and digital engagement. Imagine what the next 20 years will bring as we set our sights even higher, unafraid to transform health care as we know it."

Financial details will not be disclosed. Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to Intouch Group.

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Intouch Group

Intouch Group is a privately held full-service agency network, providing creative and media services, enterprise solutions and data analytics globally through ten affiliates in eight offices, including Intouch Solutions, Intouch Proto, Intouch Seven, Intouch Oxygen, Intouch International, Intouch Media, Intouch B2D, Intouch Analytics, Intouch Market Access, and Intouch MedComm. Collectively, Intouch Group employs more than 1,400 people. With a dedication to the life sciences, Intouch Group operates with the belief that there is no challenge too big to cure. Contact Intouch Group at info@intouchg.com or visit them on the web at intouchg.com.

