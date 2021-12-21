BiasSync Offers Unconscious Bias Assessment & Mitigation Tool in Spanish

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiasSync announced that its proprietary, science-based tool to assess and mitigate unconscious bias in corporations and government agencies is now available in Spanish. Given the demands of an increasingly globalized marketplace, BiasSync's Spanish offerings support organizations that wish to reach employees across various geographies and cultures.

"Today, more organizations are paying attention to the inclusiveness of cultures, not just individuals," said Michele Ruiz, BiasSync's co-founder, and CEO. "Companies also understand the role cultural competencies and inclusiveness play in broader diversity, inclusion, equity, and accessibility (DEIA) priorities. We are delighted that clients see the importance of intersectionality and are proud to support their efforts."

BiasSync's behavior change methodology and bias assessment tool provide organizations and their leaders with aggregated, actionable data and professional development content to help mitigate the negative impact of unconscious bias and drive meaningful change in the workplace. Through the BiasSync SyncScore™, which includes proprietary data, analytics, and other tools, companies can quantitatively move the needle on their diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) objectives.

"Organizations that take data-driven approaches to support DEIA efforts are known to be more profitable – but multinationals have the added challenge of including employees from different countries, other languages, and cultural contexts. That is why we at BiasSync are so proud to make our SaaS solution available in Spanish," Ruiz said.

About BiasSync

Los Angeles-based BiasSync is a software-as-a-service company providing a science-based solution designed to help organizations assess, measure, and manage unconscious bias in the work environment more effectively. Its purpose is to create a more fair and respectful workplace.

