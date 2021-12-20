StorPool Storage wins the "Storage Transformation Project of the Year" award at the SDC awards 2021

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading storage software provider StorPool received an award at SDC awards 2021. The company got first place for the project "Dustin Group replaces VMware and Hyper-V with a New-Age IT Stack powered by StorPool" in the category "Storage Transformation Project of the Year".

StorPool Storage is a company known for solving complex and specific storage challenges. With the customer in mind, their team develops an effective strategy to tackle the issues at hand and provides a managed solution to battle any storage obstacles in the future.

The well-deserved prize for the project with Dustin is another recognition for StorPool Storage and its enhanced offering for managed services providers . The entirely hands-off solution is ideal for companies that aim to optimize and grow their business, eliminate data storage issues, and secure fast and reliable access to data to deliver their services.

About the project "Dustin Group replaces VMware and Hyper-V with a New-Age IT Stack powered by StorPool"

Dustin Group is one of the leading Managed Service Providers (MSP) in Europe. It is a publicly listed company, with approximately €1.5 Billion in sales and 10+ data centers.

For this project, Dustin needed a highly efficient cloud platform to meet its customers' changing needs. The company wanted to solve various storage challenges that would help them be more agile, simplify their storage management and guarantee maximum speed and performance for its services.

However, over time they acquired multiple IT platforms that had become too large, complex, and expensive to manage efficiently. They selected StorPool Storage for their primary and secondary block storage needs and OpenNebula as their cloud computing platform, running the KVM hypervisor.

By implementing StorPool, Dustin managed to build a robust, scalable, API-driven, and efficient cloud platform. It allowed them to increase competitiveness, eliminate vendor lock-in, and improve service quality. The implemented solution also led to low capital expenditures, optimized operating expenses, and fewer internal IT operations experts.

Learn more about the project in Dustin's success story with StorPool Storage

StorPool Storage is a leading software provider that develops the most reliable and speedy storage platform on the market that public and private cloud builders use as the foundation for their clouds. StorPool converts sets of standard servers into primary storage systems for large-scale cloud infrastructure.

