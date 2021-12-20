Spa Space Announces $3 Million in Seed Round Funding

ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spa Space announced today the closure of a $3 million seed round of funding. The three-sided vertical marketplace for the spa and salon industries solves the therapist shortage with a wide range of on-demand staffing solutions. The debt and equity financing were organized by veteran technology investor Christopher Craig, who will be joining Spa Space's Board of Directors. Funds will be used to increase brand awareness, drive Cloud revenue, accelerate platform development, optimize customer success, and execute contracts in the pipeline.

Spa Space Founder and CEO Ilana Alberico

On his joining the Spa Space Board of Directors, Craig said, "I am thrilled to join the Spa Space team and looking forward to work with the executive team to augment Spa Space's position as the premier marketplace platform for the spa and salon industries. This is an exciting moment to collaborate on Spa Space's next stage of growth."

Spa Space was founded by Ilana Alberico, an expert in the spa and wellness industry drawing from two decades of experience owning, operating, and investing in spas.

"We are excited to announce our new round of funding and to add Christopher Craig's expertise to our board. Spa Space has grown our platform to hundreds of facilities and thousands of professionals in our first few months since going live. We have invested in developing advanced features and enhancements, including a completely redesigned UI/UX guided by Mandy Cornwell—a UX/UI lead for Google and part of Spa Space's Advisory Board—as well as a completely refreshed scheduler platform benefiting both our provider and facility partners," said Alberico.

Spa and salon facilities are sitting empty while consumer demand soars. Spa Space's flexible offering for facility partners includes accelerated, highly-vetted background checks, monthly automated license verification, and combined workforce solutions customized to each property. Facility partners can open one treatment room to Spa Space, or contract with us to operate the entire spa and handle all recruiting, staffing, quality control, scheduling, and payroll in one single source of truth platform.

About Spa Space

About Spa Space – Spa Space is a membership-based booking and scheduling software system that serves Spa Professionals, Clients, and Facilities. Spa Space's software system has a patent-pending algorithm that matches a client's specific needs and preferences to an expert professional at a preferred facility.

Christopher Craig has joined the Spa Space Board of Directors

