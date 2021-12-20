Second Genome Granted U.S. Patent for Proteins for the Treatment or Prevention of Epithelial Barrier Function Disorders

BRISBANE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Genome, a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary platform sg-4sight to discover and develop precision therapies and biomarkers from public and proprietary microbiome data, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a U.S. patent, No. 11,174,293 B2, entitled, "Proteins for the Treatment of Epithelial Barrier Function Disorders." The patent covers a potential first-in-class therapeutic that improves mucosal healing, and other novel proteins and pharmaceutical compositions comprising those proteins that have application in the treatment or prevention of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and other epithelial barrier function disorders.

"The issuance of Second Genome's U.S. patent is another milestone in the advancement of our lead mucosal healing candidate and strengthens our overall intellectual property portfolio," said Karim Dabbagh, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Second Genome. "There is an opportunity to improve current IBD treatments beyond suppression of disease associated inflammation by targeting the integrity of the epithelial barrier. Second Genome's novel proteins demonstrate the potential to act directly at the epithelial barrier to influence mucosal healing in a variety of gastrointestinal and epithelial barrier function disorders."

Mucosal healing is a key therapeutic goal for IBD. Second Genome's lead protein candidate targeting mucosal healing is delivered directly to the gut via an engineered L. lactis probiotic system and has the potential to address a broad patient population due to anticipated combinability with standards of care across lines of therapy in IBD. Second Genome expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2022.

About Second Genome

Second Genome is a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary tech platform sg-4sight to discover and develop transformational precision therapies and biomarkers through clinical development and commercialization based on novel microbial genetic insights. We built a proprietary microbiome-based drug discovery and development platform with machine-learning analytics, customized protein engineering techniques, phage library screening, mass spec analysis and CRISPR, that we couple with traditional drug development approaches to progress the development of therapies and diagnostics for wide-ranging diseases. Second Genome is advancing a deep drug discovery and biomarker pipeline with precision therapeutics and biomarker programs in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and cancer, with the lead programs IBD and cancer expected to enter clinical development in 2022. We also collaborate with industry, academic and governmental partners to leverage our microbiome platform and data science. We hold a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc., utilizing our proprietary platform and comprehensive data sets to identify novel biomarkers associated with clinical response to Gilead's investigational medicines. We also hold a strategic collaboration with Arena Pharmaceuticals to identify microbiome biomarkers associated with clinical response for their lead program in gastroenterology, etrasimod. For more information, please visit www.secondgenome.com .

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

secondgenome@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

secondgenome@argotpartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Second Genome