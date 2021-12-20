Overhaul Announces Hirings of Mike McSpedon as SVP of Sales and Tarik Sarhan as VP of Business Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul , the industry's first and only software-based, supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security solution for leading enterprises shipping freight globally, is continuing its momentous year, announcing that Mike McSpedon has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sales and Tarik Sarhan has been hired as Vice President of Business Development.

(PRNewsfoto/Overhaul)

These new additions to the company and leadership team occur as Overhaul further invests in its company as part of its recent $35 million Series B funding. In 2021 alone, Overhaul hired 138 new team members, a 150% increase compared to last year. The company also saw a 211% increase in its customer base, with a 97% retention rate.

"As we continue to move towards digitizing the supply chain, the addition of these key hires will prove critical in helping the future success of our clients," said Barry Conlon, CEO and founder of Overhaul. "Supply chains have been front and center this year and it's imperative that we continue to strengthen our team with proven industry leaders. Through Mike's deep roots in supply chain sales and Tarik's broad experience across cold-chain and 3PLs, I look forward to our expanded leadership team's expertise in continuing our momentum and developing innovative solutions for the ever evolving supply chain industry."

Prior to joining Overhaul, McSpedon held senior-level sales roles with ThirdPartyTrust and project44, where he served as SVP of Sales and RVP of Sales respectively. McSpedon's extensive sales experience in the supply chain sector will prove valuable for Overhaul, making him a key player in the company's revenue generation by overseeing the sales organization's engagement and helping to build a strong, qualified pipeline for continued growth. In his new role, McSpedon will also be responsible for helping build out Overhaul's global sales efforts, specifically within European and Mexican markets, in addition to identifying and aligning on sales objectives.

Sarhan brings more than 20 years of experience to the Overhaul team, having previously been involved with supply chain visibility, fleet management, IoT and telematics technology, leading global sales, business development and strategic alliances with key global players in cold-chain logistics. Previously, Sarhan was designing and implementing supply chain visibility solutions for strategic Fortune 1000 accounts in the 3PL space. In his new role, Sarhan will be responsible for leading Overhaul's cold-chain efforts in addition to driving the business development efforts through the company's ongoing global expansion.

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the industry's first and only holistic, end-to-end solution that optimizes supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security for global enterprises. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Additionally, Overhaul's logistics-experts team partners with each client to create a fully customized and comprehensive solution for the entire supply chain. As such, Overhaul has quickly grown to be a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gordon Food Service, and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com and the Overhaul Blog , and follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Overhaul