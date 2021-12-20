Memphis-based Radians responds to December tornado outbreak by donating nine pallets of PPE to Matthew 25: Ministries

MEMPHIS Tenn., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radians®, a top-tier manufacturer of quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), donated nine pallets of safety products to Matthew 25: Ministries (M25M) whose core focus during disasters is to move large amounts of critically needed aid into the affected areas.

Mike Tutor, Radians CEO, and Bill England, President, stand with the Radians New Product Development Team by PPE pallets donated to Matthew 25: Ministries to help with the December tornado outbreak.

A disaster response organization that assists more than 20 million people in need each year, Matthew 25: Ministries will be providing tornado disaster relief to communities across a multi-state region devastated by the recent onslaught of tornadoes and powerful windstorms.

"The destruction from these devastating tornadoes is truly heartbreaking," said Tim Mettey, CEO of Matthew 25: Ministries. "In the aftermath of disasters such as these, PPE supplies are in high demand to keep people safe while beginning the long process of recovery. We appreciate the generous support of corporate donors like Radians, who help us to provide hope and essential supplies to people who have been impacted by the disaster."

"Massive destruction like this requires major clean-up and new construction on a gigantic scale, so lots of PPE will be required," said Radians President, Bill England. "Radians is thankful we can give back by supplying the safety products that disaster communities need."

To help keep workers and volunteers safe during the clean-up and the rebuild, Radians sent work gloves, anti-fog goggles and other safety eyewear, disposable foam earplugs, coveralls, jackets, AR/FR workwear, and hi-vis apparel. Matthew 25: Ministries will be providing Radians PPE supplies to help people throughout the widespread disaster area.

In addition to supporting Matthew 25: Ministries, Radians also donated PPE for Hurricane Ida relief and flood relief in Washington State.

