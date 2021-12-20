LG'S FIRST-EVER ULTRAGEAR GAMING LAPTOP DELIVERS MAXIMUM POWER AND CONVENIENCE

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA today unveiled its first gaming laptop (model 17G90Q), expanding its premium UltraGearTM lineup and bringing exciting news to gamers worldwide. A powerful performer with a seriously sleek design, the CES 2022 Innovation Award-winning laptop delivers sublime gaming experiences that can be enjoyed anywhere, at any time.

LG's take-anywhere gaming rig features an 11th Gen Intel® Tiger Lake H processor, NVIDIA GeForceTM RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card, dual-channel memory and an ultra-fast dual SSD setup. In addition to a 17-inch IPS panel with a 1 millisecond response time and a 300Hz refresh rate, the LG UltraGear gaming laptop ensures immersive, fluid gameplay for even the most graphically demanding PC games thanks to the latest top-of-the-line hardware. Also, LG's cooling system with vapor chamber keeps the laptop running cool, even when pushed to the limits.

Sharing DNA with LG's lightweight gram laptops, the 17G90Q has a streamlined, highly-portable design. The new, slim laptop features a large screen and 93Wh battery while maintaining a thickness of under 0.84 inches and a weight of less than 5.952 pounds. The LG UltraGear gaming laptop's aluminum casing offers style and durability, while the winged UltraGear badge on its exterior clearly communicates the power and quality for which LG's premium gaming brand is known.

The 17G90Q further optimizes the gaming experience via LG's gaming software, LG UltraGear Studio, which lets users customize gaming-related options and track a variety of performance data – including CPU clock, GPU TDP and clock, and memory share rate – in real-time. And for a completely unique setup, users can choose and apply a different color to every single key of the laptop's attractive RGB keyboard.

Along with next-level personalization, speed and superior picture quality, the LG UltraGear gaming laptop delivers realistic, three-dimensional sound with its built-in 2 Way speaker system. Supporting DTS:X Ultra, the speakers accurately convey the directionality and location of sounds in the gaming environment, helping players to find their teammates and track down their enemies more easily. What's more, the 17G90Q comes with Intel® Killer™ Wireless, which helps guarantee a fast, stable network connection for lag- and frustration-free online gaming experiences.

"The LG UltraGear gaming laptop has everything needed to tackle the latest high-spec games, delivering the smooth, responsive gameplay that all gamers want," said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. "Our first-ever gaming laptop, the 17G90Q differentiates itself from competing products with its premium hardware, generous, high-quality screen, and a sleek, lightweight design that maximizes convenience and portability."

LG's first gaming laptop will initially be available in the United States and South Korea in the first quarter of 2022 with other markets to follow. To learn more about the LG UltraGear lineup, visit www.LG.com/CES2022 starting at 08:00 a.m. PST on January 4.

Key Specifications:



17G90Q Display Size 17.3-inch LCD FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS 1ms, 300Hz,

sRGB 99 percent Aspect Ratio 16:9 Weight 2.64kg (5.82lbs) Size 400 x 271.6 x 20.9 ~ 21.4mm (15.75 x 10.69 x 0.82~0.84 inches) Battery 93Wh CPU 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor Intel Tiger Lake - H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q Graphics Memory 16/32GB Dual Slots (DDR4) Storage Up to 1TB M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) Color Purple Gray Keyboard Per-key RGB backlit gaming keyboard I/O Port USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type C (x1, USB PD-out & TBT4),

USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 Type C (x1, USB PD-out & DP),

USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2), HP-Out (4-Pole Headset, US

type), HDMI, RJ45, DC-In, microSD/UFS USP IPS 1ms response time & 300Hz refresh rate,

Fingerprint Reader on Power button,

FHD webcam with Dual Mic, IR Camera,

Wi-Fi 6E & Intel® Killer™ Wireless,

2 Way speaker (2.0W x 4) with DTS X Ultra,

Cooling System with Vapor Chamber,

gaming UI (UltraGear Studio)



