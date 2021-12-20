InventHelp Inventor Develops Verification Device for Fuel Quality & Volume (AAT-4517)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to verify and confirm that a gas station is providing the correct volume and quality of fuel," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the AZU. My design helps to keep gas stations honest and it provides peace of mind for budget-conscious drivers."

The invention provides a clear indication of fuel volume and quality when pumping gasoline. In doing so, it prevents gas stations from overcharging or taking advantage of motorists. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

