FairCom lives 2021 on the 'edge' with IoT data management solution

COLUMBIA, Mo., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global database and IoT technology provider FairCom is wrapping up another year in which the company had much success, especially in the forefront of data management for IoT and Industry 4.0 environments. Leading the charge is FairCom EDGE – an all-in-one solution that fuses together FairCom's MQTT broker, database, app server, data transformation engine and integration plug-ins."

Businesses, Industry 4.0 experts and the media are taking notice of the power of IoT data management with FairCom EDGE.

It is not only FairCom customers taking notice of the power of FairCom EDGE. Media outlets and experts gave FairCom a number of awards in 2021 for innovation in IoT data management technology. In December, FairCom EDGE was named to DBTA's Trend-Setting Products in Data and Information Management for 2022 list. In November, FairCom was named to Enterprise Viewpoint's Top 20 IoT Solution Providers 2021 list , and FairCom EDGE was cited as one of the winners of the 2021 IoT Product of the Year Award by IoT Evolution World in July.

"Since the company's founding, FairCom has consistently been a leader in data management technology. This continues today with FairCom EDGE, a solution that allows organizations to maximize the value of their IoT-generated data," said Alysha Brown, FairCom's chief officer of operations. "Twenty twenty-one was an excellent year, and twenty twenty-two will be even better."

Looking ahead to 2022, FairCom will showcase FairCom EDGE at the IoT Evolution Conference and Expo in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Feb. 8-11. FairCom is also a platinum sponsor of the event and will provide a sneak peak of FairCom EDGE V4, which is slated to be released later in 2022.

FairCom database technology is among the fastest and most trusted on the market today. Since the company's founding in 1979, FairCom products have been powering mission critical systems for global entities in a broad spectrum of industries, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to high-profile enterprise-level companies and government agencies. Currently, more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100 use FairCom for its database needs. FairCom's product line is comprised of solutions for high-speed transactions, IIoT environments and legacy system modernization and migration. The product line includes FairCom DB, FairCom EDGE and c-treeRTG. Visit FairCom.com for more information.

