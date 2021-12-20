The American Legion Mourns Passing of Sen. Johnny Isakson

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard issued the following statement today concerning the passing of former Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson:

"A proud Legionnaire from Post 130 in Loganville, Ga., Sen. Isakson was a champion for veterans. Thanks largely to his leadership in the Senate, the Department of Veterans Affairs underwent serious and meaningful reforms that will benefit veterans for generations. The MISSION Act, accountability and appeals modernization are all part of his legacy. In 2016, The American Legion presented Sen. Isakson with a well-deserved Distinguished Public Service Award. Sen. Isakson represented the best in public service. Our condolences to his wife, Diane, their family and many friends."

