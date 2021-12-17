CIIE 2021, Organized By Tec de Monterrey, Contributed New Learnings And Knowledge About The Future Of Education -- Over four days and in a hybrid format, more than 280 educational innovation experiences from 197 institutions from 23 countries were presented.

MONTERREY, Mexico, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the knowledge that innovation in education is the key to facing global challenges in an ethical and committed way, Tecnológico de Monterrey opened a hybrid meeting space to celebrate the International Conference of Educational Innovation (CIIE 2021).

In its eighth edition, the CIIE presented 23 keynotes and panels with leading specialists and disruptive leaders from different universities; innovation and research presentations, panels, book presentations and networking tables by faculty, researchers, managers, consultants, entrepreneurs, as well as members of civil society organizations and governments of different countries; a Virtual Expo with the presence of recognized companies focused on the education sector, as well as various special events focused on EdTech, lifelong learning and new technologies, in addition to more than 280 educational innovation experiences from 197 institutions from more than 20 countries.

During the first half of the year, Tec de Monterrey made a call to all people, companies and institutions linked to the education sector to send their educational innovation projects and learn about the experiences that are taking place internationally. The call closed receiving 746 contributions from 30 countries, which positions the CIIE as one of the most important educational innovation events in the Spanish-speaking world.

On the first day of the Conference, Monday, December 13, the inaugural keynote was delivered by David Garza, President of the Tecnológico de Monterrey; This was followed by a keynote panel where the rectors of the Triada participated: Dr. Garza for Tec, Raquel Bernal, President in Charge of the Universidad de los Andes, and Ignacio Sánchez, President of the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, who spoke on the role that universities should play to avoid educational lagging in Latin America.

During the second day of CIIE the keynote lectures continued. It was the turn of Juan Pablo Murra, Tec de Monterrey Rector for Higher Education; María Victoria Angulo, Minister of National Education of Colombia; José Escamilla, Associate Director of the Institute for the Future of Education, and Jeff Selingo, New York Times bestselling author and co-host of the Future U podcast. by Raquel Bernal and Eva Fernández, Manager of Social Investment in Early Childhood of the FEMSA Foundation.

In addition, the Vice -Rector for Continuous Education at Tecnológico de Monterrey began the track dedicated to analyzing the future of education from the lifelong learning point of view .It had keynote speakers such as: Raúl Linares, Director of Digital Transformation at the UCA Business School (Argentina); Hugo Moreno, Deputy Director of Talent Development and Leadership at Grupo Financiero Banorte; María Rivera, leader of Development of Solutions of the Vice-Rector's Office for Continuous Education; and Marco Lorenzatti, Secretary of Continuous Education at the Blas Pascal University (Argentina), to name a few. Likewise, progress was shown on The Learning Gate platform, Tec de Monterrey's bet to a culture of lifelong learning.

The third day of the Conference was also unique thanks to keynotes by George Siemens, Executive Director of Learning Innovation and Networked at the Knowledge Research Lab, and Masha Ibeschitz, bestselling author, and founder of Think Beyond Group. In addition, specialists talked about global learning and the transformation in university teaching after the pandemic, and the EdTech panel for the future of education was presented.

In addition, the regional final for Latin America of the Global EdTech Startups Awards (GESA) took place, its objective is to identify, recognize and amplify the impact of EdTech Startups in the world. BraveUp initiative that seeks to stop cyberbullying and the Polyglot platform that aims to promote the learning of the English language, were winners of this edition, both Chilean solutions obtained their ticket to the world final that will be held on January 20th, 2022, in London.

On the fourth and last day of CIIE, keynotes were delivered by the Executive President of Mexicanos Primero, David Calderón, as well as by Alexander Leicht, Head of the Education for Sustainable Development Section of UNESCO. Likewise, in two keynote panels, opinions, and knowledge about education in sustainable development and the construction of the future of education were exchanged. At the conclusion of the eighth edition of the conference, the next one was announced, to be held in January 2023.

"After four days of reflection, networking and project presentations, we concluded the eighth edition of the International Conference of Educational Innovation of the Institute for the Future of Education of Tecnológico de Monterrey, a space in which members of the academia, nongovernmental organizations, national and local governments and companies, are shaping together the future of education", expressed José Escamilla, Associate Director of the Institute for the Future of Education.

Once again, CIIE 2021 met its goals: to identify trends, challenges and opportunities in today's educational world; propose new teaching-learning methods and tools for new generations, and form a network of specialists from various disciplines who exchange experiences, good practices and value propositions. All this to achieve an educational ecosystem that is more accessible, equitable, ethical, and committed to human well-being and flourishing.

Press Contacts:

Tecnológico de Monterrey

Dafne Tenorio

Cel: 81 2319 2887

dafne.tenorio@tec.mx

Oscar Santoyo

Cel.: 476 747 6020

oscar.santoyo@tec.mx

Alterpraxis

Gressia Árevalo

Cel.: 667 520 4747

gressia.arevalo@alterpraxis.com

Visit Newsroom, the press room of the Tecnológico de Monterrey.

For more images visit: bit.ly/CIIE2021MEDIOS

About de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private, non-profit multi-campus university system. Since its founding in 1943, it has stood out for its academic excellence, educational innovation, entrepreneurship and internationalization, as well as for its links with industry and employers, and its great capacity for execution. It has campuses in 29 countries in Mexico; an enrollment of more than 76 thousand students at professional and postgraduate level, and almost 7 thousand teachers; in addition to more than 26,000 high school students and 2,500 teachers at that level. The institution is accredited by the Commission of Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. (SACSCGC) since 1950. According to the QS world University Rankings (2022), it is in position 161, ranking 30 among universities deprived of the world; and the QS Graduate Employability Rankings (2022) as number 1 in Latin America and 26 in the world. In the Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings (2022), of the Princeton Review and Entrepreneur, occupying position 6 in entrepreneurship programs at the undergraduate level. It belongs to various internationally prestigious networks such as the Pacific Basin University Association (APRU) Universitas 21 (U21) and The Worldwide Universities Network (WUN), among others.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tecnológico de Monterrey