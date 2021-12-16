Professionals in areas like law, finance, healthcare and education can take quick, upskilling courses that feature both instructor-led and self-paced curriculum

New Blockchain Academy Provides Accelerated Training Opportunities for High-Demand Blockchain Technology Jobs Professionals in areas like law, finance, healthcare and education can take quick, upskilling courses that feature both instructor-led and self-paced curriculum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the fast-rising workforce demand for blockchain technology skills across all sectors, CNM Ingenuity has partnered with The Blockchain Academy to provide a wide-ranging list of blockchain training for students and businesses.

"Through this great training opportunity we're providing individuals with the high-demand skills needed to get jobs in blockchain technology, which is expanding into all areas of the economy," says Bill Halverson, Senior Technology Advisor at CNM Ingenuity. "This partnership allows us to stay ahead of the curve and keep these training opportunities up-to-date with the latest technological advances."

CNM Ingenuity is part of Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) and supports accelerated educational and training opportunities that foster economic development and job creation.

Blockchain is a decentralized system of computers that enables the transfer and storage of information in a secure and fast way. It removes the need for the middle-man by mathematically and cryptographically guaranteeing that an event happened. Events recorded and secured on a decentralized ledger, such as a transfer of money, a vote, or shipment of produce, cannot be hacked, guaranteeing trust for all on the network.

The uses for blockchain are wide-ranging. CNM already offers blockchain-verified diplomas so students can easily access and share their college credentials as they move through their education and careers.

In supply chain management, as products change hands from manufacture to sale, blockchain can be used to document the transitions in a permanent decentralized record — reducing time delays, added costs, and human errors. In real estate, blockchain applications can help record, track, and transfer land titles, property deeds, liens, and more, while ensuring all documents are accurate and verifiable. In health care, blockchain can allow hospitals, payers, and other parties in the healthcare chain to share access to their networks without compromising data security and integrity.

"Blockchain technology is now one of the most sought-after skills in today's workforce," says Ryan Williams, Executive Director of The Blockchain Academy. "From cryptocurrencies to decentralized ledgers to supply chain applications, the technology is being adapted at mass within most industries. Working with partners like CNM Ingenuity helps to ensure that blockchain education is making an impact and delivering the skills that employers are seeking."

Through the partnership, The Blockchain Academy is offering a wide range of courses. Professionals in areas like education, law, finance, and healthcare will be able to take quick, upskilling classes that feature both instructor-led and self-paced curriculum. People who want a basic introduction to blockchain have a wide variety of options. And those who want to take a deeper dive into blockchain and pursue a career in this field will be able to access classes that certify them in fields such as Multi-Stack Blockchain Developer.

CNM Ingenuity is hosting a free information session on Jan. 6 at 3:30 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time) where you can learn more about all of the blockchain training options. Those interested can register here.

In addition to the partnership with The Blockchain Academy, CNM will also be launching the Blockchain Center of Excellence. The Center will pair CNM blockchain students with community partners in an effort to develop blockchain solutions that help solve the community's most pressing business needs. It will also provide a real-world development space by integrating blockchain projects with existing tech projects in our Fullstack Web Development, Internet of Things (IoT), and Data Science bootcamps. The aim is to provide collaborative opportunities to develop production-ready blockchain solutions.

