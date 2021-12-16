InventHelp Inventors Develop Ultimate Barbell (CPC-654)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We find counting the weight loaded onto a weight lifting bar every time someone changes the plates during a workout to become a task," said inventors from Agawam, Mass. "This inspired us to develop a better bar that could track the weight."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

This inspired the inventors to develop the patent-pending SMART BAR that provides a high-tech alternative to conventional barbells that automatically records and stores the weight, repetitions and sets to an app. It also would display information on the LCD display on the barbell. This convenient, efficient and time-saving invention could allow progress to be more easily monitored.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CPC-654, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp