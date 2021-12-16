Infrastructure Masons Announces the First Winner of 2021 Technology Champion Award

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The winner of the first Technology Champion Award was selected by the iMasons Board of Directors and honors an individual who is herself a technologist and who is making deep and lasting contributions.

Ali Fenn, President of ITRenew, named 2021 Technology Champion

Infrastructure Masons named Ali Fenn, President of ITRenew, as the first winner of the 2021 iMasons Sustainability Champion Award at the virtual ceremony on December 15th, 2021.

ITRenew is creating a circular economy for IT equipment on a global scale, eliminating 75% of pre-use phase carbon tied to IT. Working with the world's largest hyperscale cloud service providers and others, ITRenew is transforming the way their data center infrastructure is deployed and managed and the impact it has on the climate.

Ali also oversees all ESG functions and initiatives at ITRenew, including championing D&I and was instrumental in ITRenew achieving carbon neutrality in 2021!

"I want to thank ITRenew for the incredible platform the team built to enable us to truly catalyse transformation of the industry in a positive way towards a more sustainable future," Said Fenn. "We're living in unprecedented times right now with accelerated demand for technology and infrastructure in a way that we've never seen before; driven by smart remote everything, autonomous everything and, at the same time, we're going towards a climate crisis, a supply chain crisis and we have 40% of the world that is still not connected. Now is the time to really take action and to change as we continue to drive business model innovation and technological innovation that is going to be essential to all of us as we catalyse and harness the immense positive potential of technology without trashing the planet in the process."

ABOUT INFRASTRUCTURE MASONS

Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a non-profit, professional association of technology and business leaders who represent over $150Bn in infrastructure projects in over 130 countries. The organization is guided by an Advisory Council composed of global leaders who manage some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world. The iMasons vision is to Unite the Builders of the Digital Age by enabling our global membership to Connect, Grow, and Give Back. Members leave their companies at the door and connect as individuals. IMasons has four strategic industry priorities – increase Awareness, enhance Education opportunities, champion Diversity & Inclusion, and inspire Sustainability through deep member engagement. Visit the website at www.imasons.org .

