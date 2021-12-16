Good Hemp, Inc. (the "Company") Shareholder Update -- Introduction to New Management and Business Direction

CORNELIUS, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10, 2021, the Company accepted William Alessi's resignation as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Good Hemp, Inc. (the " Company "), and simultaneously appointed Harry Timmons as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company. Furthermore, Mark Spoone has resigned as a director of the Company.

Shareholder Update -- Introduction to New Management and Business Direction

Mr. Alessi's and Mr. Spoone's resignations were not a result of any disagreement with the Company.

The Company's newly appointed CEO, Mr. Harry Timmons has accepted the position as CEO, and intends to focus the longer-term goals of the Company more on its Diamond Creek brand and the water industry in general. *The total size for the water industry is estimated to be $100 billion in the U.S. and $500 billion worldwide. The major segments in the water industry include water utilities, water treatment technologies, water infrastructure, water efficiency improvement, and water monitoring.

CEO, Harry Timmons stated, "I would like to thank the Board of Directors and all of the Shareholders for the opportunity here at Good Hemp. I plan to work aggressively towards a common goal, both for the Company and its Shareholders. I look forward to utilizing my business experiences in building out brand recognition through alliances, partnerships to increase market share, increased revenue streams, while adding additional vertical operations under the Good Hemp, Inc., brands. My priority is and will always be what is in the best interest of the Company, its employees and always its shareholders."

About Good Hemp Brands –

Diamond Creek manufactures ionized 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water, sourced from the highest quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Available in three sizes: 1 gallon, 1 liter and 500 mL bottles. Visit www.diamondcreekwater.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement –

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involve a number of risks and uncertainties made pursuant to Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the company's business plans and the company's growth strategy and operating strategy. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous and varied factors. Good Hemp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or any person acting on behalf of the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact:

Good Hemp, Inc.

+1 (800) 947-9197

contact@goodhempinc.com



