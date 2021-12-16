First National Realty Partners Acquires The Village at Pittsburgh Mills, a 149,628 SF Aldi-Anchored Shopping Center in Tarentum, PA

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Village at Pittsburgh Mills, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 1005 Village Center Drive, Tarentum, PA. Village at Pittsburgh Mills is a 149,628 SF shopping center that is 93% occupied and anchored by an 18,448 square foot Aldi Supermarket. The property is located 16.8 miles east of downtown Pittsburgh and adds to FNRP's rapidly growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

"We are pleased to acquire The Village at Pittsburgh Mills and expand our footprint in the Pittsburgh market", said Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions at First National Realty Partners. "Aldi is joined at the center by a strong lineup of junior anchors, including Ross, Michaels, and PetSmart who all help drive traffic to the center". In addition to the anchors, the center also features many other internet-resistant, daily needs tenants.

The seller was represented by Ryan Sciullo of CBRE.

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional-quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

Contact Information

Sam Perrelli, Investor Relations

info@fnrealtypartners.com

First National Realty Partners

125 Half Mile Road Suite 207

Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

800-605-4966

https://fnrpusa.com/property/vpm

Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions

mannibale@fnrealtypartners.com

First National Realty Partners

125 Half Mile Road Suite 207

Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

732-696-1201

https://fnrpusa.com/property/vpm

