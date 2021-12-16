Digi-Key Electronics Adds Over 500 New Suppliers and 125,000 SKUs in 2021

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it significantly expanded its portfolio in 2021 by adding more than 500 new suppliers across their core business, Digi-Key Marketplace and Fulfilled by Digi-Key program. They also added more than 125,000 new SKUs to their core business unit in 2021.

"We are thrilled to continue to support the engineering community with the newest technologies," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "Even with the difficulties of this year and suppliers having to deal with many abnormal factors, we had the ability to onboard more than 500 suppliers to ensure we have the latest products to support the needs this year and in 2022 of the global engineering community. Our focus is on continuing to onboard all the right technologies to support the designs of tomorrow."

Some of the key suppliers added to the Digi-Key portfolio in 2021 include Siemens, Schneider and QuickLogic. The addition of more than 500 new suppliers this year brings Digi-Key's total number of suppliers to more than 2,000 suppliers available worldwide, with more than 12.6 million unique products.

Digi-Key continues to expand the diversity of its products and suppliers in new product categories with its Digi-Key Marketplace, a single source for all aspects of technology innovation, including bare PCB boards, industrial automation, test and measurement, IoT solutions and virtually all things related and adjacent to technology innovation, all through a singular shopping experience. Marketplace product typically ships within 1 – 5 days directly from the supplier.

By using Digi-Key's state-of-the-art warehouse and logistics center, the Fulfilled by Digi-Key program brings the capabilities of a 3PL warehouse along with a longstanding, global customer base and world-class on-demand fulfillment and transaction website to market, sell, pick, pack, and ship a supplier's products globally.

For more information about the suppliers in the Digi-Key portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

