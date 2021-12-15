Ad revenue management software company seeks to help sell-side publishers and brands embrace first-party, privacy-compliant audience segmentation and transaction tools to realign and scale revenue management and optimization success.

ArcSpan Technologies Raises $6MM in Seed Round to Accelerate Publisher Audience Monetization Software Platform; Introduces Business Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcSpan Technologies (www.arcspan.com), a New York-based, real-time audience revenue monetization and optimization company, has raised $6MM in seed funding supported by AperiamVentures (formerly MathCapital) and a host of industry executives including Jonah and Noah Goodhart, Sarah Baehr, Matt Bostock, Curt Brockelman, Tina Daniels, Matt Greitzer, Geoff Judge, Grant Gregory, Chris Lien, Eric Matlick, Peter Naylor, Frans Vermeulen and Jim Warner.

1st Party Audience Monetization Platform for Publishers (PRNewsfoto/ArcSpan Media)

With the funding, ArcSpan plans to accelerate the development of its SaaS technology platform and AI data solutions. In addition, ArcSpan will recruit key team hires across technology, product and sales roles.

Founded in 2020, ArcSpan helps leading digital publishers and brands take control of their audience monetization operations and navigate the evolving first-party data "Identity Revolution." Through a purpose-built advertising revenue platform supporting digital revenue operations and management KPIs, ArcSpan's enterprise software is designed to integrate addressable audience data management solutions with digital sales tracking and optimization tools to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and scale of digital advertising success.

"We are now embarking on an exciting next phase of our growth as we further strengthen our tech and operational teams, build out our Audience Engine product and expand our customer base," said Art Muldoon, CEO and Co-Founder.

ArcSpan also announced the formation of its Advisory Board which represents an impressive range of leadership experience in the digital media industry to provide strategic support with business direction, business partnerships and product solutions for the rapidly evolving addressable audience environment. Advisory Board members include Paul Bannister, CSO, Café Media; Curt Brockelman, Managing Partner, Harvest Volatility Management; Kevin Gentzel, President, Marketing Solutions and CRO, Gannet | USA TODAY NEWORK; Jonah and Noah Goodhart, Founders, Moat; Tim Hanlon, CEO, Vertere Group; Jana Meron, SVP, Programmatic and Data Strategy, Insider, Inc.: Ari Paparo, CEO/Founder, Beeswax; and Joe Zawadzki, CEO/Founder, MediaMath.

Garret Vreeland, CCO and Co-Founder said: "We are honored to have such a strong group of members to provide strategic insights for the next phase of ArcSpan's growth. Their interest in what we are doing validates ArcSpan's mission in the evolving audience monetization landscape, and their guidance will be invaluable."

Added Chris Guenther, COO, "ArcSpan is tackling industry challenges with our eyes wide open. With an experienced team and advisors bringing together sell-side and buy-side leadership, we intend to provide a differentiated solution for the next wave of addressable advertising success that meets the needs of an important group of constituents."

About ArcSpan Technologies

ArcSpan Technologies is an exciting start-up that is building a best-in-class addressable audience segmentation and revenue optimization platform for leading digital publishers and brands to navigate the "Identity Revolution." As publishers seek to adapt to a first-party addressable audience marketplace, ArcSpan's Audience Engine boosts customer revenue by enhancing the quality and quantity of real-time targetable audiences while tracking and optimizing sales KPIs across digital channels. ArcSpan's enterprise technology product suite and data solutions drive on-site and off-site monetization success.

Established by digital industry leaders from Accordant Media, dentsu, NewsCorp, and Beeswax, ArcSpan prioritizes consumer data privacy and fosters industry transparency. The company is headquartered in New York City. www.arcspan.com

