Isotropic Systems Appoints Nigel Fox as Chief Finance Officer Seasoned industry executive and former Avanti Communications CFO brings substantial technology industry experience as company nears product launch and scales up for next stage of growth

READING, England, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotropic Systems, the leading provider of transformational next-generation multi-link satellite terminals, today announced that Nigel Fox has been appointed as Chief Finance Officer, effective immediately. Mr Fox will lead Isotropic Systems' finance and corporate development activities in preparation for scaling into manufacturing, operations, and global service delivery of Isotropic Systems' ground-breaking technology.

Nigel Fox

Formerly the CFO of Avanti Communications, Nigel's in-depth experience managing a new satellite business from infancy through to operational effectiveness will prove itself to be an invaluable benefit to Isotropic Systems as they continue to scale up and launch transformational new technology for satellite communications. In addition, Nigel has successfully completed three IPOs in his career and helped the organisational growth of both private and public businesses.

"We are delighted that Nigel is joining us at a crucial moment in our path towards a large-scale business and category leader in converged communications. We are on the cusp of a new world of multi-orbit services and our ground-breaking antenna is a fundamental building block for the world's next satellite infrastructure. As we move full-steam ahead to commercial roll-out in 2022, Nigel's depth of experience in high-growth technology and communications companies, will be a powerful asset for the company." said John Finney, Isotropic Systems Founder & CEO.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to join Isotropic Systems,' said Nigel Fox. 'The core technology is field proven, and investors understand the value our multi-link antenna brings to a broad range of markets – from mobility to government and enterprise. With the only technology platform capable of delivering true orbital convergence, the opportunities for Isotropic Systems are substantial." says Nigel Fox.

Nigel is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and has multi-sector international experience with a particular focus on innovative technology. He has held senior finance roles including 13 years as Finance Director and CFO of satellite operator Avanti Communications Group plc and Advisory Board Member of Archangel Lightworks Limited, a developer of space-air laser communication terminals. Nigel has been instrumental in building both private and listed businesses, developing growth strategies and delivering business innovation.

About Isotropic Systems

With offices in the UK and U.S., Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminals designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design resulting in a line of terminals that are customizable to meet the performance, cost and power requirements of countless applications – from the most complex government defence systems and mobile backhaul solutions capable of extending 5G, to next-gen connected experiences aboard commercial airliners, cruise ships, offshore rigs, and even small fishing boats at sea.

Investors in Isotropic Systems include Boeing HorizonX Global Ventures, SES and Promus Ventures through its Luxembourg based space investment fund, Orbital Ventures, Seraphim Capital, Firmament Ventures, Space Angels and family office investors such as Waterlow Management Limited. Further information is available at www.isotropicsystems.com

