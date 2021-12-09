ZTERS Hires Sustainability Manager Uzair Iqbal to Improve Waste Operations

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial waste service provider ZTERS has hired Uzair Iqbal to lead sustainability initiatives at the company and for customers across the United States. Iqbal will help develop diversion and recycling programs that help companies meet waste reduction and sustainability goals.

"I am looking forward to creating a program where we not only assist our large corporate clients in becoming more sustainable in their operations, but also ZTERS. As a fast-growing company that provides many services and operates nationwide, I am glad that our leadership sees the vision of following and supporting eco-friendly best practices," Iqbal said.

As a sustainability analyst and educator, Iqbal developed data-driven methods for implementing and analyzing successful waste management programs that focus on meeting or exceeding diversion and recycling goals. In his work with the City of San Antonio, he developed recycling programs that assisted companies in receiving sustainability certifications as well as decreasing operational costs.

"We are excited to have Uzair on the team. His breadth of experience with private and public waste management programs will help our customers build effective and longstanding sustainability initiatives," said ZTERS Commercial Waste Division Manager Dan Studer.

As sustainable waste management practices become a stronger driver in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals and the circular economy, a dedicated sustainability manager will help ZTERS and its customers establish diversion and recycling goals and plan for the future.

"In the coming years, I see corporations implementing more sustainability initiatives and including circular economy models in their supply chain. The ability to have multiple outlets for waste so that it does not end up in landfills won't just be an environmental best practice but also a cost savings measure. This allows organizations to be more efficient in their operations processes," Iqbal said.

ZTERS Commercial Waste will roll out sustainability-focused consulting and service options starting in 2022. For more information, visit ZTERS Commercial Waste.



About ZTERS

ZTERS has been named one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Privately Owned Companies for three years running and has twice been named a Houston Chronicle Best Workplace. Since 2009, the family-owned company has provided top-rated site solutions, including dumpsters, portable toilets, temporary fencing, storage containers, and portable offices to construction sites and outdoor events. They also offer commercial waste services to warehouses, industrial, retail, and restaurant facilities. With a customer-first approach, every project has a dedicated account manager who provides upfront pricing with no hidden fees.

