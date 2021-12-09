HiberCell to Present Clinical Applications of Odetiglucan and the Role of Beta-Glucan in Cancer Treatment at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress 2021

HiberCell to Present Clinical Applications of Odetiglucan and the Role of Beta-Glucan in Cancer Treatment at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress 2021

Odetiglucan is in phase 2 clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer

Virtual presentation will take place at 10:00 am CT on December 11, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiberCell, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics to address therapeutic resistance, cancer relapse and metastasis, will deliver a virtual presentation on the clinical applications of our odetiglucan (Imprime PGG) therapy for patients with metastatic and late-stage cancer at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress 2021, December 8-11, 2021.

This 20-minute presentation will focus on the broad applicability of odetigulcan in combination with different therapeutic agents and across multiple cancers.

Title: Beta-glucan in cancer treatment

Presenter: Nandita Bose , Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Clinical and Translational Medicine, HiberCell

Session: Trained Immunity Educational Session

Time/Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021 : 10:00 – 10:20 am CT

Odetiglucan is a Dectin-1, pattern recognition receptor agonist that is currently in a phase 2 clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab, an anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) used in cancer immunotherapy, for the treatment of metastatic, hormone-refractory breast cancer patients. The World Health Organization assigned "odetiglucan" as the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for Imprime PGG as of November 2021.

For more information about HiberCell's clinical trials, visit the website at www.HiberCell.com.

About HiberCell

HiberCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of novel therapeutics that overcome the foundational molecular barriers that prevent patients from living longer, cancer-free lives. HiberCell's approach utilizes AI/ML to integrate multi-omic and phenotypic profiles of tumors to generate deep insights that connect these data to clinical outcomes. Leveraging these data, HiberCell seeks to identify and validate the causal features of cancer that can potentially be targeted with their novel therapeutic candidates with the goal of addressing the most common causes of cancer mortality: resistance, relapse and metastasis. To that end, HiberCell is developing therapeutics that resolve 'stress' through mechanisms that involve stimulating innate and adaptive immunity to reprogram an immunosuppressive tumor immune microenvironment or modulating the stress-mediated adaptive response that is essential for cancer cell survival.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

ICR Westwicke

Stephanie Carrington

stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com

+1 646-277-1282

Media Contact:

ICR Westwicke

Alexis Feinberg

alexis.feinberg@westwicke.com

+1 203-939-2225

View original content:

SOURCE HiberCell