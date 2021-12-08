Zylorion Appoints Members to Newly Formed Scientific and Digital Health Advisory Committees

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PsiloTec Health Solutions Inc., operating as Zylorion Health, ("Zylorion" or the "Company"), a mental health care and psychedelic therapy focused innovator, is pleased to announce the establishment of the Company's Scientific Advisory Committee and Digital Health Advisory Committee, (collectively the "Committees"), and the appointment of five highly distinguished members to the Committees. "We are honored to be working with this talented group of renowned experts in their respective fields of study. These committee members bring highly relevant, diverse, and credible expertise to Zylorion, and their contributions will certainly add immeasurable value in guiding and supporting the execution of our strategic objectives," commented Dr. Peter Silverstone, Chief Executive Officer & Director.

Zylorion logo (CNW Group/Zylorion Health)

Scientific Advisory Committee

Dr. Allan Young, Committee Chair (London, UK) is the head of Academic Psychiatry and Chair of Mood Disorders at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience King's College London, UK. Dr. Young is a leading expert in severe psychiatric illnesses and is recognized by Thomson Reuters as one of the world's leading scientific minds in the field of psychiatry and psychology and has over 600 peer-reviewed publications and written several books about psychopharmacology and affective disorders. Dr. Young is a member of several editorial boards and a member of numerous professional and scientific societies. Dr. Young is immediate past President of the International Society for Affective Disorders, past-President of the British Association of Psychopharmacology, and past Chair of the Special Committee for Psychopharmacology of the Royal College of Psychiatrists. Dr. Young and colleagues at King's College London are active participants in psychedelics research.

Dr. Trisha Suppes (Palo Alto, USA) is a Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science, and member of Bio-X, Stanford University's interdisciplinary biosciences institute. Dr. Suppes was the Chair of the U.S. Department of Defense, Veteran Affairs ("VA") guidelines for bipolar disorder, and the Bipolar module of the Texas Medication Algorithm Project. In addition, Dr. Suppes is also Director of the Exploratory Therapeutics Laboratory and the founder of the Bipolar and Depression Research Program at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System. Dr. Suppes has over 250 publications and received numerous awards and recognition for contributions to her field. Dr. Suppes is ranked one of the leading scientific minds in the field of psychiatry and psychology, Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researchers

Dr. Pierre Chue (Edmonton, CAN) has extensive experience in clinical psychopharmacology, including Founder and Director of the Clinical Trials and Research Program, University of Alberta. Dr. Chue has been involved in over 50 national and international clinical trials in the areas of mood and anxiety disorders as well as addictions. As a professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Alberta, he is an active clinician and a researcher with the Integrative Health Institute, Centre of Excellence for Real World Clinical Outcomes, Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute, and Campus Alberta Neuroscience. Having obtained specialist qualifications in psychiatry from the U.K., Canada, and the U.S., Dr. Chue is the author or co-author of more than 150 articles and abstracts in peer reviewed medical journals, book chapters, and scientific symposia. Dr. Chue has published several Cochrane Reviews and contributed to national guidelines and has given more than 600 presentations as a visiting professor and/or invited contributor at major psychiatric congresses, universities, and in the media.

Digital Health Advisory Committee

Dr. Walter Greenleaf, Committee Chair (Palo Alto, USA) is a neuroscientist and a medical technology developer working at Stanford University. With over three decades of research and development experience, Dr. Greenleaf is considered a leading authority in the field of digital medicine and medical virtual reality technology. Dr. Greenleaf's current focus is on developing computer-supported clinical products, with a specific emphasis on applying virtual reality and digital health technology to address areas in behavioral and physical medicine such as PTSD, anxiety disorders, depression, traumatic brain injury and stroke, addictions, and autism spectrum disorder. Dr. Greenleaf is currently a Distinguished Visiting Scholar at Stanford University's MediaX Program, a Visiting Scholar at Stanford University's Virtual Human Interaction Lab, and the Director of Technology Strategy at the University of Colorado National Mental Health Innovation Center. In addition to his research at Stanford University, Dr. Greenleaf has had a principal role in several pioneering medical product companies, including serving as Chief Science Officer to Pear Therapeutics, a biotech company that develops prescription digital therapeutics to treat disease and enhance the efficacy of pharmaceuticals and as Senior Vice President of Strategic & Corporate Affairs to MindMaze, a global leader in brain health technology. Dr. Greenleaf serves on the Board of Directors for Brainstorm, the Stanford Laboratory for Brain Health Innovation and Entrepreneurship; for Cognitive Leap, a company that develops mental health solutions for children; and for Sine Wave, the developer of Sine Space, a multi-user online virtual world platform. Dr. Greenleaf is currently the technology and neuroscience advisor to several early-stage medical product companies.

Ms. Beth Rogozinski (San Francisco, USA) is a serial entrepreneur, technology innovator, and business strategist with a background in digital medicine and medical devices. Ms. Rogozinski has worked in information technology hardware, software, and services with leading technology companies, including Silicon Graphics, Macromedia, and the digital agency Circle. Ms. Rogozinski has also founded digital gaming and application development companies including Signal 2 Productions, Match Factor and D2S Games. Ms. Rogozinski has produced and published over a dozen software applications focused on health and wellness. As Chief Product Officer at Pear Therapeutics Inc. ("Pear"), Ms. Rogozinski led the development of Pear's first clinical products and submission of the De Novo 510k to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA"). Pear's ReSET™ was cleared by the FDA in 2017 as the first ever prescription digital therapeutic. Ms. Rogozinski is a director and advisor to a number of high growth start-up companies and accelerators, and has consulted with numerous health and innovation centers, such as Stanford University, UnitedHealth Group, and the National Mental Health Innovation Center. Ms. Rogozinski is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Oncoustics, an innovative artificial intelligence solutions company that is creating low cost, non-invasive surveillance, diagnostics, and treatment monitoring for diseases with high unmet clinical needs.

"We are thrilled to be working with such a high calibre group of talented individuals who share our passion and pursuit to bring relief and restore mental wellbeing," noted Dr. Silverstone.

The Committees will play an active and integral role in guiding and advising the strategic direction of Zylorion's clinical research focused on the development of psychedelic-based compounds, and the Company's proprietary technology enabled therapy programs.

About Zylorion

Zylorion is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and delivery of integrated mental health therapies to address psychological and neurological mental health conditions. Zylorion is focused on the research, development and commercialization of psychedelic-based compounds coupled with therapeutic treatment programs targeting a continuum of mental health conditions, such as MDD (major depressive disorder), TRD (treatment resistant depression), PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), general depression, anxiety disorders, and a number of addictive tendencies. Zylorion aims to leverage leading technologies to support the scalability and accessibility of its integrated therapy programs in its mission to enable those experiencing mental health challenges to thrive.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zylorion Health