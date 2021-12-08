Vision Marine Technologies to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), the leading provider of electric outboard motors, will present during the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference, speaking about the future of the electric boating industry and its proprietary powertrain technology set to disrupt the market.



WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 8 – Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

*Thursday, Dec. 9: Vision Marine Technologies Investor Presentation will begin at 1 p.m. EST



WHO: Vision Marine's Chief Financial Officer Kulwant Sandher and Bruce Nurse of Investor Relations.





Registration is free and can be scheduled through: www.sidoti.com/events.





The streaming presentation can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4xo8SY8xRS2I9pYlfO49Ig.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm's approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

About Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR), strives to be an advocate for change and addressing problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. Our flagship outboard powertrain ("E-Motion™") is the first fully electric purpose built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter, and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. Our E-Motion™ and related technologies are designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture, and sell handcrafted, high performance, environmentally friendly, electric recreational power boats. The design and technology used results in far greater enhanced performance in general, higher speeds, and longer range.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. For example, when Vision Marine discusses the benefits of its agreement with Linamar, and the expected size of the electric boat market, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are outside of Vision Marine's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Vision Marine's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the year ended August 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Vision Marine's periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. https://visionmarinetechnologies.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies