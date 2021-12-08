Senstar Symphony™ Common Operating Platform With Sensor Fusion Engine Earns Industry Accolades Video, security, and data intelligence platform with sensor fusion engine wins ASTORS Award and is named one of Security Sales & Integration's Top 30 Technology Innovations of 2021

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SNT), a world leader in video management and perimeter intrusion detection solutions, today announced that its Senstar Symphony Common Operating with Sensor Fusion Engine has been recognized by two security industry publications. The product received the platinum award in the Best IP Video Surveillance Solution category at American Security Today's annual ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards and has been named a 2021 top 30 security technology innovation by Security Sales and Integration (SSI).

"A tremendous amount of hard work, diligence, and brainpower were put into the development of the Senstar Symphony Common Operating Platform with sensor fusion engine, and we are extremely proud to be able to offer this ground-breaking product to the market," said Senstar Managing Director Fabien Haubert. "Senstar is honored to be recognized for our efforts to continually advance perimeter security technologies to address the evolving needs of our customers."

The Senstar Symphony™ Common Operating Platform with sensor fusion engine is a modular solution for security management and data intelligence. In addition to being an open, highly scalable video management system with built-in video analytics, it includes full-featured access control and perimeter intrusion detection modules. But what truly sets Senstar Symphony apart from other systems is its sensor fusion engine. By intelligently combining low-level sensor data with video analytics, the sensor fusion engine achieves the highest levels of performance, far beyond that of the individual devices. Senstar Symphony seamlessly incorporates sensor fusion, event algorithms, and rule-based actions to provide unmatched capabilities, flexibility, and performance.

The ASTORS' awards are presented by American Security Today, a publication focusing on homeland security and public safety breaking news, as well as new physical and IT security initiatives and technologies. The awards honor new and established vendors that are providing innovative training and education programs, outstanding product development achievements and new solutions to address evolving homeland security threats.

"'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry,

relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," said AST's Publisher, Michael J. Madsen.

Security Sales & Integration's Top 30 Technology Innovations is an annual list citing products and resources that allow dealers/integrators to realize potential benefits that encompass fulfilling the industry's mission of providing superior security and safety; more effectively running their business; optimizing installations, systems monitoring and service; heightening profitability; and growing customer bases.

"The Top 30 Technology Innovations of the Year is more than a typical product awards program," said SSI's Editor-in-Chief Scott Goldfine. "It is not limited to products alone as services or any instrument that can provide better outcomes are important. However, the most intriguing element is that the innovations are selected by SSI's technical editors based on their many decades of in-the-trenches security experience."

About Senstar Technologies Ltd.

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors , buried sensors , and above ground sensors ), intelligent video-management , video analytics , and access control , Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilities , logistics , corrections , and energy markets.

