Deep expertise drives speed to market for leading companies across the globe

Salesforce Partner Spaulding Ridge Announces Expanded Team and Capabilities for High-Growth SaaS Organizations Deep expertise drives speed to market for leading companies across the globe

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, a global cloud advisory and implementation firm, has expanded its Salesforce Core Services team and capabilities to tackle the needs of high-growth SaaS organizations.

(PRNewsfoto/Spaulding Ridge, LLC)

Spaulding Ridge's Salesforce Practice has extended its suite of services supporting high velocity acquisition models and IPO-readiness services to meet growing market demand. The practice has added business value teams and global systems integration services, combined with data experts and a full suite of Change Management services.

These services – part of Spaulding Ridge's Salesforce Core Services – offer both a domestic and international implementation team. In addition, this team can provide managed services for organizations requiring additional hands-on support when in acquisition or for IPO diligence.

The recent addition of Neale Wooten as Associate Partner and the expanded role of Director Jordan Steward, specialists in addressing these business challenges, spearhead these initiatives.

Wooten says, "We are seeing merger and acquisition activity up significantly and, with that, buyers can't afford to wait for legacy systems to be modernized. It's crucial to get acquired business' tech platforms integrated quickly to prevent technology from disrupting operation. Ultimately, rapid tech adoption provides the springboard for operating success. Salesforce is an integral platform in all instances to allow scale, create governance, and to improve financials. Our teams minimize disruption while maximizing business efficiencies as we embed the acquired company into your existing organization."

Spaulding Ridge has more than 100 Salesforce consultants globally, offering experience and engagement services around sales, service, and community clouds. The teams have worked across 27+ industries, including health and sciences, high tech, and manufacturing, and are skilled in financial modeling, close processes, and accounting principles across our best-in-cloud services.

"Our high-growth clients expect increased operational efficiencies to drive speed to market, revenue, and customer satisfaction. Our clients know us as partners that understand large organizational complexities and deliver strong financial results," Spaulding Ridge Partner Kyle Boston says of the Salesforce Core Services expansion.

Spaulding Ridge's Salesforce Practice is known for its expertise in Revenue Cloud (CPQ & Billing products) and as one of the first firms to implement CPQ and Billing for end-to-end Revenue Recognition solutions. The expansion into Salesforce Core Services strengthens their offerings for total business transformation across organizational needs.

About Spaulding Ridge

An award-winning provider of Cloud solutions and advisory services, Spaulding Ridge helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud™ solutions on a global scale. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spaulding Ridge, LLC