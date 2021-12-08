Paradigm Announces Acquisition of HomeCare Connect Acquisition Extends Paradigm's Accountable Specialty Care Management Model into the Home Health Market to Deliver Better Outcomes for Catastrophic and Complex Cases

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced it has acquired HomeCare Connect, a leading specialty network focused on home health, durable medical equipment (DME), and related services, with specific expertise in servicing catastrophic and complex cases. This acquisition will broaden Paradigm's specialty network and clinical solution sets and extend Paradigm's accountable care management model into the home.

The acquisition of HomeCare Connect adds a highly complementary set of offerings to Paradigm's suite of products and is a logical extension into the growing home health market. In addition to their core home care and DME solutions, HomeCare Connect offers related services, including post-acute care, home modifications, prosthetics, and IV therapy. These additional solutions will pave the way for future product innovations as Paradigm expands its clinical solutions, specialty networks, and payment integrity offerings.

"New technologies, aging demographics, and infectious disease-related risks are key factors driving increased demand and new opportunities. By extending our offerings into the home health market, Paradigm can support this critical aspect of the recovery journey by providing continuity of high-quality, closely managed care to drive better outcomes for the injured workers we serve," said John Watts, CEO, Paradigm. "HomeCare Connect's experience and values strongly align with our clinical focus and DNA in delivering better outcomes, building high-value networks, and creating accountability for results. We value the rare and unique expertise HomeCare Connect will bring to our enterprise with their talented team, breadth of technology and insights, and stellar reputation."

In addition to an expanded product set, the acquisition brings a clinically focused and highly talented team of workers' compensation and home health professionals to Paradigm. The employees of HomeCare Connect, as part of the Paradigm family, will integrate within Paradigm's product-focused organization and shared services teams.

"Paradigm prides itself on the high-value networks that we have carefully built as resources to best serve injured workers and their families," said Chris Pricco, Chief Networks & Operations Officer. "By also offering home health, DME, post-acute care, prosthetics, IV therapy, and home modifications, we can extend Paradigm's accountable specialty care management model into the home, which is paired seamlessly with our industry-leading post-acute care and payment integrity solutions."

Founded in 2011 by sisters Teresa Williams, Vonesa Wenzel, and Cindy Hailey, HomeCare Connect is clinically driven, with a stringent provider selection and credentialing process to become a part of their 25,000+ home health, DME, and post-acute care provider networks. In addition to their high regard within the workers' compensation industry, HomeCare Connect has also been recognized on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list for the past three consecutive years, a testament to their strong leadership and the entire team, as well as the growing demand for the services they provide.

"Paradigm understands how critical the move to the home is in order to provide the best possible care for injured workers. The Paradigm team and their solutions are highly complementary to the decades of workers' compensation and home health care experience and innovative offerings that are the foundation of our business," said Vonesa Wenzel, co-founder and Managing Partner, HomeCare Connect. "We have collaborated well together on complex cases and look forward to working even more closely together to deliver high-quality, clinical and outcomes-focused care to the injured workers we serve, in their home," added sister and co-Managing Partner of HomeCare Connect, Teresa Williams.

About Paradigm

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex and catastrophic injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991, offering deep clinical expertise, high-value specialty networks, behavioral health support, payment integrity solutions, and robust data analytics to generate the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com.

