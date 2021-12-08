New Study Reveals The One Simple Thing You Can Do To Spread Joy This Holiday Season A recent survey conducted by Pilot Pen uncovered that 9 out of 10 people truly treasure handwritten holiday cards.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era when digital devices and social media seem to dominate how we connect with loved ones, a recent study conducted by Pilot Corporation of America (Pilot Pen) revealed that the most meaningful holiday messages actually come from putting pen to paper. You can spread holiday cheer and create a lasting memento for generations to come by simply sending a heartfelt, handwritten holiday card. A remarkable 9 out of 10 respondents surveyed perceived holiday cards with handwritten messages as more thoughtful and heartfelt than cards with printed messages. Even more respondents (92 percent) shared that they have saved handwritten cards or letters from a loved one as a cherished keepsake. When asked what emotions they felt when receiving a handwritten card, respondents reported they felt: "appreciated," "touched," "cared for," and "recognized". We could all use a bit more of these feelings.

These warm sentiments extend beyond individuals, with more than 79 percent of respondents reporting that a handwritten holiday card from an employer or an organization they are involved with would make them feel "appreciated". An additional 80 percent of respondents agreed writing by hand provides a "personal touch" to correspondence.

"We've found that 'handwritten' is synonymous with 'heartfelt,' and sending and receiving personalized messages penned by hand is proven to solidify lasting emotional connections," said Ariann Langsam, Vice President of Marketing for Pilot Pen. "At Pilot, we're committed to providing high quality writing instruments that help people reconnect with the written word, and with one another. In this holiday season and throughout the year, we want to encourage everyone to pick up a pen and help spread joy."

In fact, handwriting itself was ranked as a valuable gift with a high potential for becoming a treasured heirloom to be passed down for generations to come. More than 66 percent of respondents stated that handwritten letters from one family member to another are likely to become priceless mementos, compared to just 11 percent of typed letters. Likewise, 63 percent of respondents felt that a story or poem written by a child in their own handwriting has the potential to become a treasured family heirloom, compared to just 21 percent who felt the same about a typed story or poem. Similarly, four out of five parents and grandparents surveyed reported that they would prefer a homemade gift featuring their child or grandchild's art or handwriting over a store-bought item.

Survey respondents also noted the significant role writing plays in holiday prep and planning, with more than 81 percent preferring handwritten lists to digital methods for keeping track of seasonal tasks and gift lists. Outside of the holiday season, more than 77 percent of survey respondents reported writing by hand daily, and nearly all respondents (94 percent) reported writing by hand weekly, showing a continued strong preference for pen and paper, in spite of the various digital options available today.

With so much holiday magic beginning with a pen, it makes sense to select the very best writing tool to serve as your unstoppable holiday helper. Pilot suggests the G2 premium gel ink pen – America's number one selling gel ink pen*. Proven to be the longest-lasting gel ink pen** among top brands, G2 is smooth-writing, comfortable to hold, and is available in four different point sizes, a variety of attractive barrel options, and more than 30 vivid ink colors. With so many varieties and options available, there is sure to be a G2 ideal for your writing needs this holiday season, and beyond.

