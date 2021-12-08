Messari Launches Web3 Governance Participation Platform, Messari Governor

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Messari today unveiled its first-to-market, governance aggregator and voting platform as a public free-to-use offering. Messari Governor's initial release facilitates voting participation through multiple Web3 governance frameworks as well as provides a clear view of all proposal information and status for dozens of communities, all in one place. Governor ensures users never miss a major proposal or vote while also providing additional context and analysis on each proposal. Users can vote directly on the platform by connecting their wallets such as Metamask, Coinbase Wallet, or Wallet Connect.

Messari Governor removes the complexity and friction of current Web3 governance processes by providing a unified platform for users to access all relevant information and decision-making tools they need as active project participants. At launch, Governor will support 30+ protocols and communities, covering three of the top governance frameworks, and will allow users to vote directly through the platform. As DAOs gain traction as a new form of organization, Governor allows people to collaborate worldwide, by tracking and classifying all proposals for covered governances in a single, powerful, and filterable UI.

"There's been exceptional progress across the Web3 landscape in the past 18 months, but there are still pain points in how decentralized communities scale operationally," said Messari CEO and Co-founder Ryan Selkis, "DAOs will disrupt the way people around the world organize, and Messari Governor ensures users have reliable tools to digest information, manage resources, and self-govern their communities."

Until the release of Messari Governor, DAOs have had historically complex participation processes. From widely-dispersed proposal information spread across multiple channels to disjointed voting procedures, even the most advanced community members struggle to properly participate in their DAO's management.

"Messari already aggregates and curates protocol-level event data at scale for hundreds of enterprise customers through our Intel product. Our new Web3 governance tools combine with our best-in-class analyst curation to provide critical context for governance participants and drive smarter DAO decision-making," said Selkis, "The long-term growth and adoption of decentralized solutions will require a radical improvement in decentralized decision-making processes, and we created Messari Governor specifically to address these needs."

At Launch, Messari Governor will support Snapshot, Governor Alpha, and Governor Bravo frameworks as well as 30+ protocols and communities including Uniswap, SushiSwap, Compound, OlympusDAO, and The Graph. Users can access the platform without an account but will be able to vote and delegate by connecting their wallet which will initially include MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, and Wallet Connect, a wallet gateway provider. Through the platform, users have immediate access to proposal trackers and pages ahead of future offerings including governance participant profiles, treasury trackers, and governance events calendar which will be released in 2022.

As a framework and protocol-agnostic platform, additional governance frameworks and communities are scheduled for integration to broaden and empower participation across hundreds of protocols and communities.

