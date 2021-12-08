HLDS, a licensed product using the artwork of BTS' "Dynamite," BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer' is on sale

TOKYO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi-LG Data Storage (HLDS) announced that the second licensed product designed using the artwork of "Dynamite," BTS' first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, has been officially released and sold.

'BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer'

'BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Player' was sold out two hours after its launch on the global commerce platform Weverse Shop in October.

'BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer' is a device that can play CDs or DVDs directly on various smart devices when downloading exclusive apps, and supports Windows PC and Mac OS as well as Android and Fire OS-based smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and Android-based set-top boxes.

In addition, it is also compatible with both USB Type-A and Type-C, making it convenient to play on various mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones, allowing CD and DVD playback anytime, anywhere.

The components of the product are also diverse, attracting consumers' attention. The packaging box of the product is made in the form of a stage box, so you can not only use it as a product exhibition, but also decorate your own stage with enclosed stickers. When CDs or DVDs are not used in the main product, protect disc of three designs provided can be used to create various atmospheres.

The 'BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer' was released in two types, Purple Edition and Pink Edition, and is currently available on Amazon (US).

More detailed information on 'BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer' can be found through the URL below.

