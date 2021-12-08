GRL Certifies new 40-inch Thunderbolt 4 UltraWide (TM) Monitor from LG

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite River Labs (GRL), a global leader in engineering services and test solutions for high speed connectivity and charging, has certified LG's new 40-inch UltraWide™ 40WP95C monitor as fully Thunderbolt 4 and USB4® compliant. Using Intel's JHL8440 chipset, the display meets the performance needs of demanding laptop and desktop users, while offering backwards compatibility with Thunderbolt™ 3 and DisplayPort over USB-C® systems. Certification testing was performed at GRL's Thunderbolt Authorized Test Center (ATC) in Taipei.

Thunderbolt™ 4 builds on the innovation of Thunderbolt™ 3 technology, to provide a truly universal cable connectivity experience. Thunderbolt 4 delivers consistent, 40Gbps (Gigabits per second) connection speeds, enabling users to simultaneously display 5K video, transmit SuperSpeed USB data, and charge their computer over one Thunderbolt 4 (or USB4) cable. It is the most comprehensive Thunderbolt specification yet, with compliance across the broadest set of industry-standards – including USB4, USB 3.2, DisplayPort and PCI Express – and is fully compatible with prior generations of Thunderbolt and USB products.

LG's UltraWide™ 40WP95C monitor features a 21:9 aspect ratio, HDR (High Dynamic Range), Nano IPS™ technology for richer color expression at virtually any viewing angle, and 5K (5120x2160) resolution. The interfaces include 2 Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, a single DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, and 2 USB Type-A ports. One of the Thunderbolt 4 ports can deliver up to 96 Watts of power, so users can connect to the display and charge their computer without the need for a separate power cord.

"GRL has contributed to the success of many LG products, including the new UltraWide™ 40WP95C, by testing, certifying and publishing their compliance," said SangHyun Kim, IT Customer eXperience Department Leader for LG Electronics. "Based on their proven track record and our experience, we are confident that GRL will help us assure customers that LG's current and future Thunderbolt™ products will deliver the performance and compatibility they expect."

"Since GRL was selected by Intel as the first Thunderbolt™ ATC in 2012, we have worked closely with Intel to help hundreds of companies to successfully adopt the latest Thunderbolt™ technology," said Holger Kunz, GRL's President of Worldwide Services. "We are pleased that LG has chosen to leverage GRL's technical expertise in Thunderbolt™, USB, USB Power Delivery, PCI Express and DisplayPort to ensure that their products meet rigorous compliance and interoperability requirements and capture a larger share of a fast-moving and extremely competitive market."

