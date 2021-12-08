Greater Than One Group Names New President To Lead Agency

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than One, a privately held, global creative and media agency with a proprietary model and people-focused approach leveraging data, content, and media, announced that Matthew Howes has been appointed President. He will lead a multidisciplinary team that drives innovation and growth for the agency's clients in rare disease, biopharmaceuticals, care delivery, medical devices & diagnostics, and consumer health & wellness.

"I joined Greater than One to navigate this era of digital transformation into our 3rd decade of innovating the customer experience. After extensive collaboration with the agency's leadership, I am truly excited to announce several new initiatives and capabilities over the next 6 months. Together, they represent a bold vision of sustainable growth for both our clients and our employees. At the core of all of this is a new model for unlocking value across the agency to achieve better outcomes," said Howes. "In my new role as President, I will be accountable for implementing our new strategy, ensuring it is pulled through every part of the organization."

"GTO's emphasis on diversity and my own personal philosophy of building high performing teams through a mix of talent with cognitive diversity provides us with more points of inspiration and the ability to deliver on new ways of thinking."

In his 27-year career, which includes a background in management consulting, he has developed commercialization strategies for businesses that serve more than 100 million people every month and generate billions of dollars in revenue every year.

According to Elizabeth Apelles, Chief Executive Officer of GTO Group, "Matthew understands our people drive everything that we do and recognizes the value in our organization is through its people. He also recognizes that converging the three disciplines of the agency, media, creativity, and technology, will allow us to deliver creative business solutions though meaningful insights. This in turn will provide clients with the ability to forge strategic partnerships by leveraging new technologies, emerging channels, and the fully capability convergence model of GTO Group."

Howes is an established speaker and thought leader on patient engagement and was recognized by PM360 as an ELITE Award Winner for Transformational Leadership.

ABOUT GTO GROUP

Founded in 2000 and included in the "Top 100 Agencies" by Medical Marketing & Media, GTO Group remains privately held. Headquartered in Manhattan, the GTO Group provides marketing and communications, media, and enterprise technology solutions to leading health & wellness clients around the world. For more information, contact us at pressinquiries@thegtogroup.com or visit us at www.thegtogroup.com .

