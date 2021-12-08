Fetch.ai partners up with esports organization Immortals for gaming crypto outreach The year-long partnership aims to increase crypto adoption in the esports landscape

DETROIT, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Immortals , a leading professional esports organization based in the Great Lakes region, and Fetch.ai , a Cambridge-based artificial intelligence lab building an open-access decentralized machine learning network for smart infrastructure, announced the launch of a yearlong gaming influencer campaign, "Team Fetch.ai." The partnership aims to enable Fetch.ai to expand its reach to a growing demographic of gaming and esports viewers interested in learning about crypto.

The inaugural lineup of influencers joining Team Fetch.ai includes:

GosuHoon Immortals Wild Rift pro

Pterodactylsftw Immortals streamer and Valorant content creator

Queens Gaming Collective streamers and content creators AvaGG and Demisux , who are working with Immortals and Fetch.ai for the first time streamers and content creatorsand, who are working with Immortals and Fetch.ai for the first time

Team Fetch.ai members will serve as brand ambassadors for Fetch.ai with integrations designed to drive deep engagement. For example:

All team members will host streams in which viewers can participate in enter-to-win activations, with giveaways such as jerseys, merchandise, and one of a kind custom-designed NFTs

Members of Team Fetch.ai will be outfitted in original jerseys with Fetch.ai branding

Each influencer will deploy custom Fetch.ai branding across their Twitch streams

Fetch.ai and Immortals will offer educational opportunities for those that are new to the crypto space

"As Fetch.ai enters the gaming space for the first time, we're able to serve as an authentic platform for their brand by integrating them with our expanding influencer roster. We look forward to working with the Fetch.ai team to bring their brand to life through engaging activations that showcase their industry-leading technology," said Brett McGrew, Immortals' VP of Partnerships & Activation.

"There are well over 1 billion gamers worldwide and Fetch.ai is keen to collaborate with fans of gaming and esports. Cryptocurrency and esports demographics overlap and with an eye on the metaverse for gaming, we are excited to bring Fetch.ai to esports fans and look forward to our collaboration with the Immortals team," said Humayun Sheikh, Ftech.ai CEO and Founder.

Through the partnership, Fetch.ai now joins the growing ranks of well-established crypto projects entering the growing esports ecosystem.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (http://fetch.ai/), a Cambridge-based artificial intelligence lab, is building the infrastructure required for autonomous software agents to begin performing useful economic work on behalf of individuals, machines, businesses, and organizations. Fetch.ai's network is based around open-source technology and gives users access to the power of AI on a world-scale secure dataset to carry out complex coordination tasks in the modern economy. For more information, please visit https://www.fetch.ai.

About Immortals

Immortals is a U.S.-based professional esports organization representing the Great Lakes Region, with a mission to serve as the region's gateway to all things gaming. Immortals is dedicated to using gaming as a connective force linking its players, influencers and creators, fans, staff, and the broader gaming community through its competitive operations, community-driven activations and initiatives, tournaments, partnerships, and more. Immortals competes across multiple premier esports titles, including League of Legends (LCS), VALORANT, and Wild Rift.

