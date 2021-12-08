EMP, now part of Concentric AB, receives a development contract from a global OEM for a high voltage fan for a Fuel Cell Truck

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMP receives a new development contract to supply high voltage fans for use in cooling a fuel cell truck. The customer, a global manufacturer of battery electric and fuel cell commercial vehicles, will use our fan in the cooling systems of their new flagship fuel cell truck.

The production contract is set to be worth $27m over a 5-year period.

Fuel cells will be one of the key enablers to deliver zero emission technology to long range trucks.

EMP already supply many electric low voltage fans in both on and off highway applications but this will be the first of our products to utilise a high voltage electrical supply. Validation of the product will compete through next year and production will launch in 2023.

The motor and controller will deliver powers of up to 25KW utilising an 800V supply. It will be a modular design and hence will have the potential to be utilised within the numerous cooling systems that EMP already supplies.

The electric fan has the following key benefits:

Enables the use of high voltage supply, eliminating the need for a low voltage DC converter

Air cooled design eliminates need for additional cooling systems

Traditional and CAN based HVIL available

Long service life aided by the DC brushless design giving service life >50,000 hours

Integrated diagnostics and utilising sensors

Full reversibility, allowing radiator cleaning and enhancing the total system lifetime.

David Woolley, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented: "This important development contract is an important innovation milestone in the expansion of EMP's electric fans. This is the first project nomination for EMP under the new Concentric umbrella and further demonstrates the significant synergies between the two companies. This important contract ensures we continue to support our customer's needs as they design the zero emission vehicles of the future."

For additional information please contact David Woolley, telephone +44-121-445 6545

