Certification comes amid rapid growth for Cyndx, as it continues to expand its search and discovery platform for sourcing better opportunities in M&A, PE/VC finance, and capital raising

Cyndx Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Enhancing Commitment to Data Security and Compliance Certification comes amid rapid growth for Cyndx, as it continues to expand its search and discovery platform for sourcing better opportunities in M&A, PE/VC finance, and capital raising

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyndx, the AI-enabled search and discovery platform for private market participants, has announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 Certification. A widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA), SOC 2 compliance confirms Cyndx's controls and processes meet AICPA Trust Service Criteria, verified through an in-depth independent audit as they relate to security, availability, and confidentiality of Cyndx's platform and products.

The SOC 2 Type I audit, conducted by Armanino LLP, provides a thorough review of how Cyndx's internal controls affect the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems it uses to process users' data, and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries.

"Obtaining the SOC 2 Type I certification reinforces Cyndx's ongoing commitment to the security, availability, and processing integrity of our platform", noted James McVeigh, Founder and CEO of Cyndx. "Our customers can feel confident that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance."

Cyndx was founded to improve the efficiency and connectivity of private market participants who are looking to source business investments, advise on a merger or acquisition, or raise capital. Through its automated, AI-driven platform, Cyndx provides unparalleled access to data on more than 15 million global private companies. Cyndx is used by venture capital and private equity firms, investment banks, and companies.

A copy of Cyndx's SOC 2 audit certification is available to clients and prospective clients on demand.

About Cyndx Networks LLC

Cyndx is a powerful AI-enabled platform for discovering and connecting growth opportunities for companies and investors. The company's proprietary AI-based algorithms, combined with the most up-to-date and accurate data on more than 15mm private companies, help deliver meaningful insights that enable successful growth decisions. Be it a startup looking to raise capital, a venture capital or private equity firm looking to invest, or an M&A specialist searching for the next acquisition target for their client – Cyndx surfaces strategic insights with unrivaled accuracy, speed and relevancy.

Founded in 2013 by bankers, investors, and data scientists, the company's core product suite includes Cyndx Finder, Cyndx Raiser and Cyndx Owner. Cyndx is headquartered in Florida. For more information visit www.cyndx.com or email info@cyndx.com.

Media Contacts:

Cyndx Networks

Julia Dehay

Julia.dehay@cyndx.com

917-476-9895

R.J. Walker & Co.

Ryan Walker

ryan@rjwalkerco.com

860-930-3611

View original content:

SOURCE Cyndx