CURE Media Group Announces Winners of the 2021 MPN Heroes® Recognition Program The 2021 MPN Heroes® Celebration Event will take place virtually on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 6:30pm-8:30pm EST.

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates, research and education that reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, is honored to announce the winners of the 2021 MPN Heroes® Recognition Program.

"Since 2013, the MPN Heroes® Recognition Program has honored outstanding individuals who have made a positive impact in the lives of those with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs)," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. "It is a pleasure to congratulate this year's winners and recognize them for the significant impact they have made in the lives of patients with MPNs."

The following individuals will be recognized in the Commitment to the Individual category:

Nicole Kucine , M.D. : an advocate and researcher for the pediatric MPN community, Dr. Nicole Kucine goes above and beyond to help parents navigate the unknowns, offering reassurance to families and young patients with MPNs.

John Mascarenhas , M.D. : considered a standout among physicians in the MPN community, Dr. John Mascarenhas is tireless when it comes to his dedication to breakthrough research and ensuring that each of his patients receives optimal care.

Jessica Neely , Physician Assistant : a dedicated physician assistant at the Emory Winship Cancer Institute, takes the time to thoroughly listen, giving each of her patients with MPNs the care and respect they deserve.

Anita Rajasekhar , M.D.: Dr. Anita Rajasekhar inspires others with her excitement for hematology and her devotion to her patients with MPNs. This year, she also has the honor of being an Education Program Co-Chair for the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting, helping to oversee programs and materials for non-malignant hematology.

The second category honors MPN specialists whose efforts have helped the broader MPN community:

Jeff Bushnell , Caregiver : a dedicated caregiver to his wife Summer, Jeff Bushnell shares his knowledge and experience with the MPN community to help empower other patients and families along their journeys.

Ronald Hoffman , MD : With a passion for scientific investigation, Dr. Ronald Hoffman continues to work on laboratory-based stem cell research accompanied by hands-on care of patients with MPNs.

Amy Lane , Patient Advocate : Amy Lane's compassion and kindness for those with MPNs are rooted in her own family's experience, offering a source of comfort and hope to patients and their caregivers through The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Josef Prchal , M.D.: Dr. Josef Prchal is dedicated to contributing to the vast research behind hematological disease that will ultimately make a lasting imprint on the science of MPNs. He has also made an indelible impact on his patients, who hold him in the highest regard for his exceptional care, concern, and commitment to their well-being.

"These MPN Heroes are an inspiration to all for the contributions they have made to support the lives of those living with an MPN," said Barry Flannelly, PharmD, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Incyte North America. "We are incredibly proud to continue our longstanding partnership with CURE in recognizing the accomplishments of these MPN Heroes and furthering Incyte's commitment to the MPN community."

The 2021 MPN Heroes® Recognition Program is sponsored by Incyte. The selected MPN Heroes were chosen by an independent judging panel comprised of patient advocates and healthcare professionals. Individuals or entities supported through funding or directed by Incyte were not eligible for consideration or recognition. Supporting the MPN community is an ongoing priority for Incyte, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of novel medicines.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research, and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website curetoday.com ; innovative video programs, such as "CURE Connections®"; a series of widely attended events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

MPN Heroes® is a registered trademark of Incyte. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

