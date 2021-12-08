ATI Physical Therapy Adds Healthcare Executive Teresa Sparks to Board of Directors

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), the largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced the appointment of Teresa Sparks to its Board of Directors. As a board member, Ms. Sparks will bring her perspective from three decades in healthcare executive roles to deepen stewardship of the ATI brand. An experienced finance leader in healthcare services, Ms. Sparks will advise on ATI's future course as she helps to further drive the organization's business strategy and growth.

ATI Physical Therapy Logo

"Teresa is a trusted and valued executive with an established track record in healthcare industry finance," said John (Jack) Larsen, ATI Executive Chairman. "We welcome her wealth of experience and knowledge in this space as we continue to hone the right path to success for the company and leadership of ATI."

Ms. Sparks brings deep experience working with both public and private entities, as well as leading complex, multi-site, multi-state companies in highly regulated industries. She served as chief financial officer and executive vice president of Envision Healthcare from 2018-2020 where she had a direct hand in growing the company's footprint in providing quality patient care. Prior to that she held similar roles at Brookdale Senior Living, Surgery Partners, Inc., and Symbion, Inc.

In addition to serving on the ATI Board of Directors, Ms. Sparks currently serves on the board of directors of Harrow Health, Inc., a publicly traded ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, where she is chair of the audit committee and a member of the nominating and governance and compensation committees. She also serves on the board of directors and as chair of the audit committee of several other private companies. Ms. Sparks received a B.S. in Business Administration and Accounting Summa Cum Laude from Trevecca Nazarene University and completed the requirements to be a Certified Public Accountant (currently inactive) in the State of Tennessee.

"I am honored to join the board of an established, yet innovative healthcare brand," Ms. Sparks said. "ATI has a rich history in helping people get back to being the best version of themselves, and that mission is more important today than ever before. For more than a quarter century, ATI has led the way in musculoskeletal health, and I look forward to helping chart our course for the next chapter."

Category: Corporate Transaction

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in our 900 clinics (and 22 clinics under management service agreements) across the U.S. With outcomes from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span across a broad spectrum of MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via its online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Contact:

Rob Manker, Director of Social, Content & Relationship Marketing

ATI Physical Therapy

Warren.Manker@atipt.com

630-296-2222 x7432

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

Alexis.Feinberg@Westwicke.com

203-939-2225

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATI Physical Therapy