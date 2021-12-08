ArchiveSocial, Monsido, and NextRequest Complete Merger Creating Optimere and Cross $30M in Annual Recurring Revenue

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArchiveSocial, Monsido, and NextRequest have come together to form Optimere, the most comprehensive platform for public-sector and regulated communicators to address their ever-increasing compliance requirements. Optimere has added over 1,400 customers this year and grown to over $30 million in annual recurring revenue. The rapid expansion in digital communications and the challenge for private and public organizations to meet the complex and growing regulatory burden helped fuel the growth.

Records retention, accessibility, and data privacy standards, including the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and the American Disability Act (ADA), are in place to optimize communications. However, complying with these increasing regulations often leads to expensive litigation versus better communications. With Optimere's solutions, organizations can reduce these risks and engage effectively across social channels and websites, building trust.

"Building trust is imperative for every organization across the globe, but for too long digital communication has compromised trust with unreliable content. Our mission at Optimere is to provide organizations with a roadmap to make it easier to comply with regulations and standards that will ultimately enhance trust in their critical communications," said Ray Carey, CEO of Optimere.

In 2022, Optimere plans to hire 150 employees across its seven offices in the US, Australia, Denmark, and the UK. The organization will continue to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions that enhance its digital optimization and compliance solutions.

Optimere is the leading provider of digital compliance, accessibility, and records management solutions that illuminate the path to trusted communications. Optimere has over 6,000 customers globally and is the maker of brands including ArchiveSocial, Monsido, and NextRequest. For more information, visit Optimere.com .

