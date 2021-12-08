Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Participation in Two Panel Discussions at the 3rd Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit - Representatives from Actinium's R&D and Clinical Development teams to discuss Actinium's experience developing targeted radiotherapies on panels focused on next generation alpha emitter therapies and optimizing treatment regimens

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) ("Actinium" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies for patients with unmet needs announced today its participation in the Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit being held virtually December 7 – 9, 2021. The Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit brings together experts and thought leaders in the field with the goal to achieve meaningful clinical efficacy with theragnostic radionuclide therapies in a mono and combinatorial setting & deliver a robust, cGMP compliant manufacturing supply chain. Representatives from Actinium's R&D and Clinical Development teams have been invited to participate as expert speakers in two panel presentations during the Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit. The panel details are as follows:

Panel: Review of the Last 12 Months of Development of Alpha Emitting Therapies

Session: Next Generation Alpha Emitter Based Therapeutics

Actinium Expert Speaker: Helen Kotanides, Ph.D., Vice President, Translational Research and Preclinical Development

Date and Time: December 9, 2021, 5:30 pm CET, 11:30 am EST

Panel: High Dose – Low Dose Therapeutic Strategy: Tailoring the Dose of Radiopharmaceuticals for Opportunity and Outcomes

Session: Optimizing Treatment Regimens

Actinium Expert Speaker: Mary Chen, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President, Clinical Development

Date and Time: December 9, 2021, 6:30 pm CET, 12:30 pm EST

Learn more about the Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit at www.targeted-radiopharma.com.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation with cellular level precision to treat patients with high unmet needs not addressed by traditional cancer therapies. Actinium's current clinical pipeline is led by ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates that are being applied to targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient's disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. Actinium's targeted conditioning ARCs seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Our lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) has been studied in several hundred patients including in the recently fully enrolled, 150-patient, pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. Iomab-ACT, low dose I-131 apamistamab is being studied as a targeted conditioning agent in a Phase 1 study with a CD19 CAR T-cell Therapy with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In addition, we are leaders in the field of Actinium-225 alpha therapies. Actimab-A, our clinical stage CD33 targeting ARC alpha therapy has been studied in nearly 150 patients including our ongoing combination trials with the salvage chemotherapy CLAG-M and the Bcl-2 targeted therapy venetoclax. Underpinning our clinical programs is our proprietary AWE (Antibody Warhead Enabling) technology platform. This is where our intellectual property portfolio of over 160 patents, know-how, collective research and expertise in the field are being leveraged to construct and study novel ARCs and ARC combinations to bolster our pipeline for strategic purposes. Our AWE technology platform is currently being utilized in a collaborative research partnership with Astellas Pharma, Inc. Website: https://www.actiniumpharma.com/

Forward-Looking Statements for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

This press release may contain projections or other "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995 regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company which the Company undertakes no obligation to update. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with preliminary study results varying from final results, estimates of potential markets for drugs under development, clinical trials, actions by the FDA and other governmental agencies, regulatory clearances, responses to regulatory matters, the market demand for and acceptance of Actinium's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and other risks detailed from time to time in Actinium's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including without limitation its most recent annual report on form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and Forms 8-K, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

