Hyland named a Leader in Omdia report on DAM

Hyland strong across market capabilities, including AI/ML; metadata, tagging, and classification; and governance and security

CLEVELAND, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland's Nuxeo digital asset management (DAM) platform has been named a Leader in Omdia's Universe report, "Selecting a Digital Asset Management Solution, 2021-22."

In the report, Omdia recommends Hyland appear on the shortlist for those buyers that want DAM to serve the entire enterprise rather than just sales and marketing, and prefer a single vendor to manage all types of assets.

Hyland's enterprise-class DAM offering was also recognized by Omdia for strengths in:

Extensive artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities — from common-use cases to business-specific instances

Wide applicability in AI-powered search

Strong governance and security capabilities

The open-source nature of the platform

"We believe this recognition from Omdia affirms the strong fit of our DAM platform within our long-term product vision, and how DAM has enabled our customers to tap into an additional capability on their digital transformation journeys," said John Phelan, Hyland's executive vice president and chief product officer.

In the report, Omdia highlights Hyland's two levels of AI capabilities including the ability to use publicly available AI services from cloud providers and its natively built Nuxeo Insight – the latter a low-code experience that enables customers to develop business-specific models to enrich metadata, automate business processes and identify new insights.

Omdia states, "A differentiator for Nuxeo Insight is that it has a front-end that has been designed to allow business users to train the engine, rather than data scientists and engineers."

For more information on the Omdia report and to download the report, visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Hyland's Nuxeo DAM platform allows enterprises to conveniently manage, access and use all their rich media and digital assets. Find us at Hyland.com.

