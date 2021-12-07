Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Added a New Facility "N2Clinic" Offering Regenerative Medicine

TOKYO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, a luxury urban resort known for its one-of-a-kind, majestic Japanese garden, added a cutting-edge feature, "N2Clinic" that specializes in regenerative medicine and provides state-of-the-art medical and anti-aging care through stem cell therapy, immunotherapy and stem cell culture supernatant therapy. They are effective for various diseases and conditions from acne scars and arthritis to diabetes mellitus and Alzheimer-type dementia. For those without any current medical issues, they can be applied for prevention and improving overall health as well as rejuvenation. Guests can receive those treatments while staying at the hotel, or simply by making visits. The clinic takes only one appointment at a time to strictly protect guests' privacy. For more information regarding the treatments/procedures, visit: https://n2clinic-chinzanso.com/en/

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo added a new facility “N2Clinic” that specializes in regenerative medicine and provides state-of-the-art medical and anti-aging care. Guests can receive the treatments while enjoying a luxury stay at the hotel, which is known for its majestic Japanese garden. It contains a wide variety of botanical species including 100+ cherry trees and 2,300+ camellia trees, providing an ideal environment to relax and heal in the middle of Tokyo.

In 2014, Japan became the first country in the world to regulate regenerative medicine. In 2015, N2Clinic began providing safe and advanced regenerative medicine in compliance with the regulation and currently offers treatments in three locations including N2Clinic Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo.

"Today, health has become the utmost interest for everyone more than ever. N2Clinic gained a reputation and respect in the field of regenerative medicine. We are thrilled to team up with top doctors and specialists in an attempt to ensure guests' well-being," says Shinsuke Yamashita, the hotel's GM. "Our green oasis has always provided an ideal environment to relax and heal. With N2Clinic in the hotel, guests can find an additional benefit from staying with us while enjoying the most luxurious hotel stay surrounded by beautiful nature."

The hotel currently offers accommodation specials targeting extended stay guests. For more details, visit: https://hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.com/offers/

Special accommodation packages that include N2Clinic menus are also available. For more details, call +81-3-3943-0996 between 9 am and 8 pm in Japan time.

The hotel's YU, THE SPA also offers Wellness Program that includes a counseling and examinations at N2Clinic. https://www.hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.com/lp/yu-the-spa_wellness-program/

About Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo was rebranded and opened in January 2013. It is owned/managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo, which operates 70 properties/facilities. The hotel's facilities include 267 guest rooms/suites, nine restaurants, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with Japanese onsen. Its garden contains a wide variety of botanical species including 100+ cherry trees and 2,300+ camellia trees.

COVID-19 prevention policies:

https://hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.jp/wp/wp-content/uploads/20201225notice_eng.pdf

