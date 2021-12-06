Primrose Schools® Celebrates Continued Success of Innovative Early Learning Center

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools, in collaboration with AdventHealth, Lift Orlando, Purpose Built Communities, West Lakes Partnership and the Bainum Family Foundation, celebrates continued success of the innovative West Lakes Early Learning Center (ELC) since opening. Located in the historic West Lakes community in Orlando, Florida, the ELC is part of a multipronged approach, bringing together government, the private sector and nonprofits to achieve sustainable investments that strengthen communities holistically. Operated by AdventHealth for Children, the ELC combines high-quality early education, childcare and comprehensive health, wellness and social services for children and their families.

"At Primrose Schools, our mission is to forge a path that leads to a brighter future for all children," said Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools. "Together, our partners are investing in cradle-to-career education, health and wellness outcomes and economic viability. Primrose Schools is proud to be at the forefront of this unique community intersection between early education and health, contributing our Balanced Learning® curriculum, strategic leadership, operating model and support to help children learn, grow and thrive."

Opened in Spring 2020 during a global pandemic, the 16,300 square foot facility serves children ages six-weeks to five years old, 95 percent of which qualify and receive subsidized tuition. Since opening, the ELC has seen continued growth and success with enrollment growing 400%, serving approximately 140 children. Expanding the centers resources and capabilities, the ELC opened an in-house clinic for children and local families in the community this fall. With the addition of this clinic, the ELC looks to improve the overall health of children and residents of this historic community.

"Within just one year of launching this innovative learning experience, it has been incredible to see the success and growth in the children enrolled," said Dr. Rajan Wadhawan, senior executive officer of AdventHealth for Children. "We believe there is no achievement gap at birth, and we are working to ensure that it does not develop later in life either for the children enrolled at West Lakes ELC. This innovative center is designed to give children and families early access to whole-person health right in their community."

Looking to replicate this model in other communities in the future, the West Lakes Community offers a unique opportunity for understanding the relationship between access and receipt of high-quality educational early learning programming and local provision of healthcare, housing stability and mobility, and family employment in the context of community transformation. The ELC serves as an innovative partnership solution for a mixed-delivery educational child care model benefitting all children.

"Access to high-quality early education and care is critical for all children during these formative years," said Annette C. Heng, Chief School Excellence Officer at Primrose Schools. "Together through partnerships like this, we can truly make a difference in the lives of children and families in the communities we serve."

