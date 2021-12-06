Commonwealth Hotels Acquires the Staybridge Suites Indianapolis Fishers and the Hampton Inn & Suites Scottsburg Indiana, expanding operations in Indiana

COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels is excited to announce the acquisition of the Staybridge Suites Indianapolis Fishers and the Hampton Inn & Suites Scottsburg Indiana. The Staybridge is just 20 minutes from downtown Indianapolis and the Hampton Inn & Suites is located just 30 minutes from downtown Louisville and near the Indiana National Guard.

Commonwealth Hotels acquires two Indianapolis Area Properties

"We are excited to add these additional hotels to the Indiana market" Jennifer Porter, Chief Operations Officer, said. "Our managed portfolio is now 58 strong across the US and we have a significant pipeline of deals that we expect to close on in the coming months. We are delighted to be working with The Hospitality Group."

Situated in the beautiful suburbs on the northeast side of Indianapolis, the Staybridge Suites Indianapolis Fishers hotel offers exceptional service and amenities. This all-suite hotel is minutes away from Castleton Square Mall, Conner Prairie History Park, and downtown Indianapolis. The hotel provides longer-stay travelers with home-like amenities to ensure they can continue their daily routine while on the road. In-suite kitchens, complimentary breakfast, and onsite fitness center are all standard amenities for guests.

The Hampton Inn & Suites Scottsburg is less than five minutes from the shops and restaurants of downtown. Guests can discover the birds and animals of the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge or visit the world famous Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville. The Hampton Inn & Suites caters to a wide range of guests. Spacious rooms include complimentary breakfast and parking as well as indoor pool and fitness center.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 58 properties with nearly 6,700 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact

Barbara E. Willen

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com

859.392-2254

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.