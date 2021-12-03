The Global Sales of GWM pickup Exceeds 2 Million Units

BAODING, China, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GWM pickup announced at the Auto Guangzhou 2021 that its total global sales exceeded two million units, which made the brand become the first Chinese pickup brand achieving such sales performance.

The pickup truck is the first vehicle type produced by GWM, and according to official statistics, GWM pickup has seen rapid sales growth for many years. Its global sales in 2019 were 148,830 units, up 7.85% year-on-year. In 2020, such sales soared by 51.2% year-on-year to 225,000 units. Particularly, GWM POER, Wingle 5, and Wingle 7 became the top three in single model sales in the global pickup market. This year, GWM pickup sold 187,000 units in just three quarters, and especially GWM POER has sold more than 10,000 units in 16 consecutive months.

GWM pickup has received widely praises from many international auto media, which is an important reason behind its increasing sales growth. In a professional off-road test drive in Russia, the local professional auto media Auto.ru commented that GWM pickup is superior to other pickup brands in driving quality, excellent handling and off-road performance. Bakkie & Truck, an authoritative South African auto magazine, rated GWM pickup as one of the "Top 3 Pickups in the World" along with other big pickup brands. This brand was also assessed as "one of the most collectible models in the future" by Driven, a senior auto media, in New Zealand.

In the global market, many models of GWM pickup have been recognized by customers for their excellent performance, laying a solid foundation for its sales of more than two million units. Russian customer Burtsev was very satisfied with Wingle 7 for its superb load-carrying capacity and reliability. "I'm gonna include Wingle 7 in my purchase list," he said. After launch in the Middle East market, GWM POER was highly recognized by Bahraini champion racer Salah for ride comfort and controllability. "GWM POER has the ability to overcome special road conditions, and is a practical choice for family trips and shopping," he said with a smile.

As of October 2021, GWM pickup has sold more than 20,000 units for 14 consecutive months. In November, this brand launched several new models at the Auto Guangzhou 2021, including Jingang POER, the concept model super pickup and Heidan, paving the way for the further improvement of global sales in the future.

For the future expectation, Zhang Haobao, General Manager of GWM pickup, said, "By 2025, GWM pickup is going to achieve annual sales of more than 500,000 units, and rank among the top three in global pickup sales."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GWM