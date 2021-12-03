Submit your town for a chance to win a visit from Santa, gifts for the children and up to $25K from Berkley Fishing toward conservation efforts this holiday season!

Berkley Fishing and Santa Want YOU to Decide Where Santa Should Fish After Christmas and He's Bringing Up to $25k to the Winning Town

Berkley Fishing and Santa Want YOU to Decide Where Santa Should Fish After Christmas and He's Bringing Up to $25k to the Winning Town Submit your town for a chance to win a visit from Santa, gifts for the children and up to $25K from Berkley Fishing toward conservation efforts this holiday season!

COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone wants to know what Santa does after he's done delivering toys to all the good boys and girls after Christmas. Well, we know the answer! Santa goes fishing! And this year, Santa needs your help to decide where he should fish next and what makes it a not-to-be-missed fishing destination!



Santa and Berkley want to know, where should he go fishing after the holidays?

Fishing tackle brand Berkley and Santa Claus are teaming up to look for fishy cities, towns, and communities who want Santa to visit, fish and donate to a good fishy cause on December 27th. Entering your community in the mix is easy: Answer the questions on the submission form and tell us why Santa should come to your area. You can fill out the submission form here !

The winning town must have a great fishing spot and clearly identify a conservation need or special fishing access project that Santa and Berkley can support. Submissions are open to everyone, but will only be accepted from November 9 through December 5, 2021, so submit your town today!

Remember, even after Christmas Santa loves to give presents! The winning town will receive gifts for the children of the community and a generous donation for their conservation/special project from Berkley Fishing.

The top five towns will be announced on December 6, 2021, and the winning town will be chosen by a public vote that will run from December 7 through December 12.



To submit your town, go to: SantaFishes.com.

To learn more about Berkley, visit: Berkley-Fishing.com



About Pure Fishing

Pure Fishing is a collection of the world's favorite fishing brands. Every day, all around the world, someone experiences the joy of catching a fish with one of our products. From gear for epic battles at sea to a relaxing day with family at the lake, our portfolio includes the most recognized and admired brands in fishing tackle, lures, rods, reels and storage. Abu Garcia®, All Star®, Berkley®, Fenwick®, Fin-Nor®, Frabill®, Greys®, Hardy®, Hodgman®, Johnson®, JRC®, Mitchell®, Penn®, Pflueger®, Plano®, Shakespeare®, SpiderWire®, Stren®, Ugly Stik® and Van Staal®.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berkley Fishing