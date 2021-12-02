Funding will support the R&D of new engine technology suited for electric vehicle range extenders and off-road applications

STRANGE DEVELOPMENT--A Startup Engineering Company -Awarded $1 Million National Science Foundation Phase II Grant Funding will support the R&D of new engine technology suited for electric vehicle range extenders and off-road applications

FENTON, Mich., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strange Development, a research and development company dedicated to reducing emissions with innovative engine technology, received a $1 million Phase II grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The funding will support the company's continued research and development of new, six-cycle, two-stroke engine technology to improve power density and thermal efficiency while reducing engine emissions.

Strange Development REVolution Engine

John Krzeminski, CEO and founder of Strange Development, explained why he focused on the two-stroke engine: "We recognized a market need for highly powerful, light-weight propulsion systems, especially in hybrid applications, that essentially have the cost and weight of two systems. We contemplated what was the best way to produce power in a clear and responsible manner. We decided not only to tackle the dirtiest technology currently on the market but challenged ourselves to make it better than anything available from today's four-stroke engine technology."

The NSF/SBIR grant allows Strange Development to address the shortcomings of traditional two-stroke engines, eliminating oil from the combustion process, extending engine life, drastically reducing emissions, and significantly improving efficiency. Strange Development's rotary exhaust valve technology (revolution technology) delivers highly efficient, emissions-compliant, durable, engine systems to applications-sensitive weight such as drones, electric vehicle range extenders, portable generators, powersports equipment and small marine applications.

In reducing emissions, this improved engine design will help decrease greenhouse gasses, particulate matter, and smog and help halt the negative impact on the environment, public health and wildlife. It can also operate in parallel with other energy-efficient measures with minimal need for new infrastructure. This work advances a new architecture designed for efficiency and lower emissions.

As part of an NSF/SBIR Phase I grant, Strange Development's goal was to design, develop, and produce a running-technology demonstration engine. "In Phase I," Krzeminski said, "we successfully demonstrated the effectiveness of our rotary exhaust valve and associated technology."

Krzeminski explained that the technology demonstration platform was a critical step in the development process and took years of surrogate engine testing simulation and development work. It all culminated in the form of a running platform where key development data could be and continues to be collected. "Most importantly," Krzeminski said, "key emissions data collected showed the rotary valve technology eliminates the major source of emissions – unburnt hydrocarbons."

Krzeminski founded Strange Development on three core competencies – engineering, design, and manufacturing. These internal capabilities were leveraged when developing the revolution demonstration platform. Next, they successfully developed and manufactured hardware, then iterated the design based on simulation. This led to the production of a running prototype, where emissions, performance, and durability were evaluated.

According to Krzeminski, "In Phase II we will focus on refining Strange Development's technology based on data attained from Phase I -- demonstrating four-stroke like emissions with the power density of a two-stroke, which is the key enabler to industry partners integrating revolution technology into their propulsion platforms." The company will concentrate on having a commercial-ready, clean, two-stroke engine technology establishing its REVolution© Technology as a viable, cost-effective alternative to four-stroke engines.

For more information about Strange Development, visit the website: http://strangedevelopment.com.

At Strange Development we are passionate about advancing two-stroke engine technology and developing innovative ways to expand its use. We developed our REVolution® Technology to reduce emissions competitive with the four-stroke engine, improve upon the power-to-weight ratio, and extend engine longevity to greatly reduce overhaul frequency.

Media Contact:

Mary McLoughlin

616.340-3784

mary.t.mcloughlin2015@gmail.com



Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Strange Development