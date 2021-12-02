Luokung Announces Interim Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021, Reports Record Revenue of $74.9 Million for the Nine-Month Period

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) ("Luokung" or the "Company"), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services ("LBS") and high-definition maps ("HD Maps") in China, today announced interim revenue results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The numbers presented herein have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Luokung achieved record total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, of approximately $74.9 million, compared to $13.1 million in the prior-year period. Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $37.0 million, compared to $5.8 million in the prior-year period.

LBS Business

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , revenue from the LBS business was $65.4 million , an increase of $52.5 million , or 409%, from $12.8 million for the prior-year period. Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $33.7 million , an increase of $28.0 million , or 485.3%, from $5.8 million in the prior-year period.

Sales of Remote Sensing and GIS Data Management Service Platform Software and Services

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , revenue from sales of remote sensing and GIS data management service platform software and services increased to $5.4 million , compared to $0.3 million for the prior-year period. Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $0.97 million , compared to $0.01 million in the prior-year period.

Smart Transportation

Smart Transportation contributed revenue of approximately $2.3 million and $4.1 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 , respectively. This revenue was mainly driven by HD Map data services provided to auto makers in connection with autonomous driving.

Management Commentary

Mr. Xuesong Song, Chairman and CEO of Luokung, stated, "We continued to build upon the positive momentum generated during the first half of 2021 and are pleased to have achieved record revenues of $74.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily driven by the growth of our LBS business as a result of an expanding customer base. The accelerated growth in our top line results was also supported by increased sales of remote sensing and GIS data management services platform software and services and increased revenue contributions from our smart transportation business. We expect that our competitive advantages and differentiated portfolio of products and services for various applications will enable us to continue strengthening our existing and potential partnership base. We remain well positioned to execute on our growth strategies and anticipate closing 2021 on a strong note, meeting our goal of $100 million in revenues for the year as we continue to see growth across all of our major lines of business."

Update on Financial Reporting for the Remainder of 2021

As a foreign private issuer, Luokung is required to report its results for the year ending December 31, 2021, by April 30, 2022, according to Nasdaq Listing Rules and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company intends to provide quarterly financial updates based on management's estimates for the interim periods, in addition to financial results filed or furnished with the SEC.

ABOUT LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP.

Luokung Technology Corp. is a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company, as well as a leading provider of LBS and HD Maps for various industries in China. Backed by its proprietary technologies and expertise in HD Maps and multi-sourced intelligent spatial-temporal big data, Luokung established city-level and industry-level holographic spatial-temporal digital twin systems and actively serves industries including smart transportation (autonomous driving, smart highway and vehicle-road collaboration), natural resource asset management (carbon neutral and environmental protection remote sensing data service), and LBS smart industry applications (mobile Internet LBS, smart travel, smart logistics, new infrastructure, smart cities, emergency rescue ,among others). The Company routinely provides important updates on its website: https://www.luokung.com.

