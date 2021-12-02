Senior Connect
JEGI CLARITY has advised Maverick Digital on its merger with Media.Monks, a subsidiary of S4 Capital

Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Digital, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has merged with Media.Monks, a subsidiary of S4 Capital.

JEGI CLARITY logo (PRNewsfoto/JEGI CLARITY)
Maverick Digital is a fast-growing Salesforce platform implementation and integration partner with strong digital transformation capabilities. Founded in 2018, the firm's capabilities include Salesforce Core, Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Integration Cloud/MuleSoft.

This merger will strengthen Media.Monks' capabilities in Salesforce and enhance Media.Monks' ability to help brands grow faster and build more impactful customer experiences.

About JEGI CLARITY
JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 30+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

