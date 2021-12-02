Doritos® and Twitch Rivals North America Take This Year's Doritos Bowl to Another Level® Four Twitch creators will compete with hand-selected teams on December 6 for their chance at a portion of the $175,000 2021 Doritos Bowl grand prize

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary Doritos Bowl is back on Twitch Rivals, the #1 destination for competitive entertainment on Twitch, and Doritos is taking this year's competition to another level. With one epic day of gameplay on December 6 led by four top Twitch creators playing five different games, for the first time, fans will be able to watch some of their favorites play games that they've never streamed before.

Having returned as an Official Marketing Partner for Twitch Rivals North America, Doritos help the 12-week Doritos Disruptor Series where team captains Swagg, itsHafu, lolTyler1 and iiTzTimmy hosted community tournaments to identify their top players, the four captains partook in a snake draft to build a robust squad of 20 people to join them on game day. The 2021 Doritos Bowl is the finale event that will bring the creators' communities together and feature all four game titles they played during their respective Doritos Disruptor Series qualifying tournaments – Call of Duty: Warzone, Hearthstone, League of Legends, and Golf with your Friends – plus a surprise fifth game! One winning team will walk away as the 2021 Doritos Bowl champions and take home a portion of the $175,000 prize pool and a one-year supply of Doritos.

"Bringing next-level experiences is at the core of who we are as a brand, our fans have come to expect Doritos to deliver new and exciting experiences," said Caio Correa, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "We know creators tend to stick to the games and genres they know, so we're bringing fans the opportunity to catch their favorite Twitch influencer playing a game they may not typically play. With over six hours of gameplay slated, this year's Doritos Bowl is sure to deliver."

"I was thrilled when I heard Doritos would be hosting the Doritos Bowl again this year on Twitch Rivals, and even more hyped to be selected as one of the four captains," Kris 'Swagg' Lamberson said. "I like to think my past experiences gives me an advantage against the other teams, and I'm looking forward to schooling the rest of the captains with the team I've built to win Bowl this year."

Beginning at 12P.M. EDT on Monday, December 6, fans can check out the Twitch Rivals channel where the host will be live throughout one epic day of competition. The tournament schedule is as follows:

12:00 P.M. EDT : Show opener

12:15 P.M. EDT : Golf With Your Friends

12:15 P.M. EDT : Hearthstone Battlegrounds

12:30 P.M. EDT : Call of Duty: Warzone

12:45 P.M. EDT : League of Legends

3:30 P.M. EDT : Mystery Game

5:30 P.M. EDT : Call of Duty: Vanguard Showcase

6:30 P.M. EDT : Show closing

The first-ever Doritos Bowl took place at TwitchCon in 2018 and made history as one of the biggest and boldest gaming events. The 2020 Doritos Bowl took the tournament up a notch with a three-day event featuring the first-ever private lobby for a Twitch Rivals Warzone event. This year's Doritos Bowl will go one step further and introduce games that some top players have never streamed before.

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $17 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP ), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

About Twitch

Launched in 2011, Twitch is an interactive livestreaming service and global community that comes together every day to create unique, live, and unpredictable experiences from the interactions of millions. It brings the joy of co-op to everything, from casual gaming and world-class esports to anime marathons, music, and art streams. Twitch also hosts TwitchCon, the biggest community event of the year, where tens of thousands of people come together to celebrate and connect with others who share their interests and passions. We're always live at Twitch. Stay up to date on all things Twitch on Twitter and on our Blog.

