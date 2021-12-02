The Boston Globe Names Curriculum Associates a Top Place to Work for 2021

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 14th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2021 issue publishes online at Globe.com/TopPlaces on the night of December 1 and in Globe Magazine on December 5.

(PRNewsfoto/Curriculum Associates, LLC)

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50–99 employees; medium, with 100–249 employees; large, with 250–999; and largest, with more than 1,000.

Curriculum Associates was honored as a winner in the largest category.

Curriculum Associates was founded with a mission to support teaching and learning wherever it's taking place. Recognizing this mission's success is driven by the more than 1,500 talented staff members it employs, Curriculum Associates places a high priority on the happiness of its employees. A range of benefits includes flexible work hours and vacation time, expanded parental leave, a deductible-free health insurance, virtual fitness classes, and more. Curriculum Associates has earned numerous accolades over the years as a top place to work and has a turnover rate far below the national average.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of The Boston Globe's Top Places to Work for the eighth consecutive year," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Fostering a mission-driven, inclusive culture that values diversity and equity is a priority for us. It's incredibly rewarding that our employees have found a place where their work aligns with our collective values, especially given the challenges of the last two years."

"The workplace is undergoing a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, and the companies that embraced that change, and put their employees' needs first, really stood out," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 363 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and, above all, remembering to have some fun along the way.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features such as showcasing companies that are going the extra mile to make their workplaces more equitable and to help employees connect with one another, and their communities, during the pandemic. All can be found at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion, and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, and Globe Direct.

Contact: Charlotte Fixler

Curriculum Associates

(978) 901-6066

CFixler@cainc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC